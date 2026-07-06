Glenmark Pharma jumps over 2% on launch of Olanzapine single-dose vial

Glenmark Pharma stock advanced over 2% in Monday's intra-day trade, after the company's US arm announced the launch of Olanzapine single-dose vial.

Glenmark Pharma rose over 2% in Monday's trade on launch of Olanzapine vials. (Image: X)