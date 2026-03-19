Iran war, oil shock: What US Fed's move means for equities, bonds, gold?

US Fed keeps rates unchanges: What it means for s\tock markets and investors in India?

Major markets in Asia dropped today, mirroring the Wall Street’s overnight moves, as the US Fed dialled back on any rate cut expectations for 2026. Notably, the Bank of Japan also held interest rates at 0.75 per cent, noting that inflation risks now are tilted to the upside due to the Iran war.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Japan’s Nikkei fell over 3 per cent, while India’s Nifty declined 2 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, and Australia’s ASX200 fell around 1.8 per cent each. The downtrend came as the conflict in West Asia deepened overnight, and the Fed indicated that it may undertake just one cut this year, striking a hawkish tone. Though Powell did not mention the term “transitory” this time and said the inflationary surge -- partly led by tariffs and the rest by the oil shock – seem to be temporary, analysts believe the prolonged West Asia war could derail the Fed’s growth plans.

Market outlook: Analysts decode what US Fed's decision mean for investors JM Financial Institutional Securities Markets had already lowered their expectations on rate cuts in 2026, but with every passing day as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, and as the risk of oil shock rises, they have fully dialled back their rate cut expectations for 2026 and pushed it further to 2027. This indicates that the risk of an inflationary surge due to the oil shock could derail the Fed’s policy easing cycle. US Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell’s commentary revolved around inflation and policy tightening but did not reflect on the likely demand destruction in the economy due to higher oil prices and the point at which discussion on policy easing would take place.

We expect markets to go into risk-off mode with increased selling in the US, which should exert pressure on the US Dollar index. Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities It was tariffs till yesterday and today it is the oil shock that is leading to a harder inflation. The US Fed has revised its core PCE inflation projections upwards to 2.7 per cent, leaving limited room for rate cuts this year. We believe markets are going to face a turbulent time in the months ahead as US 10-year yields have hardened once again. The dot plot also indicates only one rate cut expectation by the committee members this year.

READ | RIL, ONGC, Oil India shares rise up to 3% after crude spikes to $112/bbl We, however, believe even this rate cut may be difficult to come by since oil prices are likely to stay elevated even if the conflict ended immediately. Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Securities The key variable for India remains sustained dollar strength, which could exert pressure on the rupee, and potentially revive FII outflows, particularly in debt markets. Rate-sensitive emerging markets may face intermittent headwinds as expectations of rate cuts in 2026 get deferred. In this environment, investors should brace for elevated volatility, focus on quality exposures, and closely monitor crude oil prices, which remain the critical link between geopolitical risks and India’s inflation and current account trajectory.

Maulik Patel, Head of Research, Equirus Securities The Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) shows that the FOMC expects the PCE inflation to be higher than earlier anticipated (at 2.7 per cent for 2026 vs previous estimate of 2.4 per cent), suggesting a pass through to core inflation hue to higher energy prices. Surprisingly, the FOMC has also raised its real GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2.4 per cent from 2.3 per cent estimated in the December meeting, and 2.3 per cent for 2027 versus 2 per cent earlier. READ | ₹7 trillion wiped out: Why are Sensex, Nifty falling today? Key reasons We think the forecast seems optimistic, especially if there is a moderation in AI investments alongside a drag on consumer spending with higher energy prices.

Naval Kagalwala, COO & Head of Products, Shriram Wealth Following Fed’s remarks on limited progress on disinflation, the US 10-year Treasury yields moved up to 4.27 per cent In less than a month, the yields have moved up about 34 bps from the recent low of 3.93 per cent. This could be a tactical opportunity for investors looking to invest in US-dollar-based fixed income paper. Justin Khoo, Senior Market Analyst - APAC, VT Markets Globally, the Fed’s stance complicates matters. Upgrading GDP growth to 2.4 per cent while acknowledging war uncertainty is a paradox that suggests the Fed expects the economy to shrug off the energy shock.