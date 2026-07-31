Global stock trade via GIFT City doubles; Q1 value nears $2 billion

“We are kind of testing the product, and we will launch it soon. But it’s difficult to say exactly when it’ll come for customers. We’ll start with US stocks, and if it works, we’ll figure out if there is a demand for other geographies. Accordingly we’ll take it forward from there,” the management had stated.
Several other brokers like Zerodha and Upstox have also secured registration in GIFT City.
Ankur Choudhary, chief executive officer and cofounder of Belong, a GIFT City-based retail investment app, said retail investing in global stocks was growing and many players were adopting the GIFT City route by either getting licensed as GAPs themselves or working as an introducing broker to a GAP registered with the IFSCA.