Stock indexes fell across major global markets on Monday, weighed down by semiconductor shares, with Nvidia earnings and Anthropic's market debut this week set to test whether the AI-fuelled bull market has further to run.

US chipmakers dropped 5.3 per cent, while overnight in ​Korea and Taiwan stocks fell 3.6 per cent and 6 per cent respectively.

MSCI's broadest index ended down 1.8 per cent while earlier, stocks in Europe ended ​down less than 0.3 per cent after rising 2.5 per cent to record highs last week.

The dollar index touched its highest level since April 2025, as comments from ‌Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh did not dent expectations for a rate hike next month.

Nvidia , which reports earnings after the bell on Tuesday, fell 4.1 per cent on Monday and is down nearly 24 per cent this month weighed down in part by the departure of its CEO, Jensen Huang, last week. Analysts expect earnings growth of 90 per cent on revenue of $109 billion in Nvidia's fiscal third quarter, and investors are watching whether the new management will stick to the chipmaker's bullish outlook for next year. "Nvidia may well deliver another exceptional beat and raise at tomorrow's earnings, but investors are increasingly trying to value a business in FY2028 and FY2029 potentially without the individual who architected its competitive advantage," said Chris Weston, head of research at foreign exchange brokerage Pepperstone.

AI behemoth Anthropic is expected to raise up to $80 billion when it prices its IPO on Wednesday on a near $1.5 trillion valuation, and begins trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ANT.O ticker. "The success of the IPO, along with Nvidia's earnings, will definitely be the barometer for whether the (stock market) correction will continue or not," said Nadia El Bilassy, senior market ‌analyst at Equiti Group. At the close of trading in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 739.38 points, or 1.41 per cent, to 51,608.17, the S&P 500 fell 145.08 points, or 1.92 per cent, to 7,416.59 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 626.51 points, or 2.49 per cent, to 24,509.76.

Oil slips, greenback weighs The minutes of the US Federal Reserve's October policy meeting are due on Wednesday, while a parade of Fed officials will be speaking this week. Traders continue to price in a rate increase from the Fed at its December meeting, following a series of data that indicate inflation pressure is broadening. Fed funds futures imply a quarter-point rate hike next month, and markets are pricing in at least three rate hikes between now and the end of 2027. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.19 per cent to 103.60, with the euro ​down 0.24 per cent at $1.0995.

Jefferies strategist Mohit Kumar does not see the case for a string of rate hikes, but said that "hawkish comments from Fed, ECB and BoE speakers ‌have brought the prospect of aggressive hikes back on the table." He said the path beyond December would depend on the US war with Iran. "If we get any version of ceasefire in the Middle East and oil comes below $80, we do not see a case for further hikes in 2027," he said. Oil prices ​fell on signs of ‌recovering oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, though fresh tanker incidents underscored the potential for more volatility.

"While the elevated geopolitical tensions seem to have become the new norm, ‌global oil supplies appear to be remaining relatively stable and the US is also running at near-record production," said Dennis Kissler at US financial services firm BOK Financial. US crude fell 3.59 per cent to $85.38 a barrel and Brent fell to $92.20 per barrel, down 3.8 per cent on the day. In government debt, the yield on benchmark ‌US 10-year notes ​fell 2.39 basis ​points to 5.129 per cent, from 5.153 per cent late on Friday. The 30-year bond yield fell 0.69 basis points to 5.4741 per cent from 5.481 per cent.