GMDC, NMDC gain up to 4% on signing MoU to explore rare earth opportunities

Individually, GMDC shares gained 3.6 per cent on BSE, logging a day’s high at ₹551.5 per share on BSE, and NMDC shares rose 1.6 per cent to touch an intra-day high at ₹78.81 per share.

The partnership is also expected to facilitate knowledge exchange, technical evaluation, and coordinated efforts towards advancing rare earth resource development. This collaboration forms part of GMDC’s broader rare earth development roadmap for the Ambadungar deposit, where the corporation has been progressively advancing in resource utilisation, indigenous processing capabilities, and pilot-stage technology validation initiatives.

The engagement will primarily explore opportunities associated with GMDC’s Ambadungar Rare Earth deposit, a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening India’s capabilities in the rare earths sector. Under the MoU, both organisations will work together to evaluate opportunities for technical collaboration, project development, and potential business structures.

The initiative aligns with national priorities of strengthening domestic capabilities in critical minerals and reducing import dependence, while enabling the development of downstream industries linked to clean energy technologies, advanced manufacturing, and strategic sectors.

GMDC is a state-owned mining enterprise and a public sector undertaking of the government of Gujarat. The corporation operates five lignite mines across Kutch, South Gujarat, and the Bhavnagar region, supporting critical energy and industrial requirements. GMDC is recognised as the largest merchant seller of lignite in the country, with a strong track record of responsible mining and resource development.