GNG Electronics shares jumped 7.1 per cent on BSE amid heavy volumes, logging an intraday high at ₹420.3 per share. At 10:53 AM, on BSE, 0.027 million shares changed hands, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 0.56 million shares were traded.

Around the same time, GNG Electronics’ share price pared some gains, but was up 5.6 per cent at ₹414.35 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.17 per cent at 73,858.78.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, 4.49 million shares changed hands through multiple block deals in the pre-opening session. Buyers and sellers of the deals were not known.

READ | IT rout deepens: Nifty IT falls 3%, down 9% in 6 days on risk-off sentiment An exchange filing on June 10, 2026, informed that Vidhi S Khandelwal, a promoter of GNG Electronics, has announced her intention to sell up to 45,00,000 equity shares — representing up to 3.95 per cent of the company's total paid-up equity share capital — through the open market route on the stock exchanges. The sale is to be completed on or before June 19, 2026, in a single or multiple tranches. Each equity share has a face value of ₹2. The aggregate promoter and promoter group shareholding in GNG Electronics stands at 78.71 per cent of total paid-up equity share capital as on June 10, 2026. Post completion of the proposed sale, the aggregate promoter and promoter group shareholding will reduce to 74.76 per cent.