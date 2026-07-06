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Godrej Consumer Products aces the growth test, margin recovery to follow

Broad-based demand and an overseas rebound lift Q1, even as raw material inflation weighs on profitability

Godrej Consumer Product
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GCPL is tracking ahead of its guidance thus far and will likely see margin improvement in the coming quarters, according to Nomura Research.
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 7:37 PM IST
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Powered by better-than-expected performance in both the India and international markets, Godrej Consumer Products’ (GCPL’s) first-quarter (April-June/Q1) performance in 2026-27 (FY27) was better than expectations. While consolidated revenue growth for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major is likely to be in the high teens year-on-year (Y-o-Y), operating profit growth is expected to be in the double digits. Although the company has increased prices, the sharp rise in raw material costs is likely to keep margins under pressure during the quarter. At the current price (₹1,099), the stock is trading at about 40x its 2027-28 estimated earnings per share.
 
In a pre-quarter update, the company said consolidated revenue growth would be ahead of its full-year guidance of double-digit growth, driven by high single-digit volume growth. Consolidated operating profit growth, too, is expected to be in the double digits, exceeding initial estimates, although margins are likely to decline because of higher input costs.
 
Nuvama Research expects consolidated revenue to grow 17.1 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY27, compared with 11 per cent growth in the fourth quarter (January-March/Q4) of 2025-26 (FY26) and 9.9 per cent growth in Q1FY26. Consolidated operating profit is expected to rise 12.4 per cent Y-o-Y, compared with 10.8 per cent growth in Q4FY26 and a 5 per cent decline in Q1FY26. Consolidated gross margin is expected to contract by 80 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 51.1 per cent, while the operating profit margin is likely to decline by 77 bps Y-o-Y to 18.2 per cent. Nuvama Research has retained its ‘buy’ rating with an unchanged target price of ₹1,505.
 
While input cost inflation is expected to be 6-9 per cent, the company remains confident of recovering margins through price hikes, cost savings, and media optimisation. GCPL has increased prices by 5 per cent in soaps and household insecticides, and by 7 per cent in detergents, at the start of FY27. This could translate into an overall price increase of 3-4 per cent.
 
GCPL is tracking ahead of its guidance so far and is likely to see margin improvement in the coming quarters, according to Nomura Research. Higher investments in new brands and product launches should support better revenue growth over the medium term. However, in the near term, these investments could limit operating profit growth to the low double digits, the brokerage said. It has a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹1,300.
 
In the India business, the company is set to deliver double-digit growth, driven by high single-digit volume growth. This reflects broad-based growth across categories. The India business, which accounted for 62 per cent of consolidated sales in FY26, is expected to grow by 13-14 per cent.
 
It is the international business where the company has posted especially strong growth, particularly in Indonesia, where it had been struggling. Indonesia, which accounts for 12 per cent of consolidated sales, recorded a strong sequential recovery, with mid-teen revenue growth compared with low single-digit growth in Q4. This was driven by double-digit volume growth and market-share gains. With competitive pressures easing and market-share gains sustained across categories, the management believes the business is back on a profitable growth trajectory.
 
Godrej Africa, US, and Middle East (GAUM), which accounted for 21 per cent of FY26 consolidated sales, also delivered a strong performance, with volume growth in the teens as the company continued to build its FMCG categories. In addition to volume growth, favourable currency movements are expected to drive sales growth in the mid-20s in GAUM.
 
Analysts at JM Financial Research, led by Mehul Desai, believe the building blocks — including portfolio transformation in India, a stronger household insecticides business, and an improving international business — are in place. These, along with the strong start to FY27 and easing inflationary pressures, provide comfort on GCPL’s ability to achieve its guidance, the brokerage said. It has maintained a ‘buy’ rating while revising its target price to ₹1,250.
   

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Topics :Godrej Consumer ProductsFMCGsStock Analysis

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

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