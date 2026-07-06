Godrej Consumer Products aces the growth test, margin recovery to follow

Powered by better-than-expected performance in both the India and international markets, Godrej Consumer Products’ (GCPL’s) first-quarter (April-June/Q1) performance in 2026-27 (FY27) was better than expectations. While consolidated revenue growth for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major is likely to be in the high teens year-on-year (Y-o-Y), operating profit growth is expected to be in the double digits. Although the company has increased prices, the sharp rise in raw material costs is likely to keep margins under pressure during the quarter. At the current price (₹1,099), the stock is trading at about 40x its 2027-28 estimated earnings per share.