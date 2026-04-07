The buying on the counter came after the company released its January-March quarter (Q4FY26) business update on Monday, April 6, 2026, after market hours. Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) shares gained 4.2 per cent on BSE, logging day's high at ₹1,044.45 per share. At 9:22 AM, Godrej Consumer Products’ share price was trading 1.74 per cent higher at ₹1,019.6 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex slipped 0.87 per cent lower at 73,463.The buying on the counter came after the company released its January-March quarter (Q4FY26) business update on Monday, April 6, 2026, after market hours.

Godrej Consumer Products Q4 update

In its quarterly update, the company said that the demand conditions and consumer sentiment remained steady in the domestic fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector through Q4FY26, with trade channels normalising following the goods and services tax (GST) transition and food inflation easing.

Against this backdrop, the company’s standalone India business is expected to deliver double-digit underlying sales growth and high-single-digit volume growth for the quarter. A key highlight is the performance of the non-soap categories, which continue to grow in double digits, positioning GCPL as a volume leader in the Indian FMCG sector. The growth remains broad-based, with future-ready categories showing strong traction. READ | Fino Payments Bank share price jumps 6% on strong Q4FY26 update It added: Policy tailwinds, including personal income tax relief and GST rationalisation, do position the industry well to offset the impact of crude-led inflation as we enter FY27.Against this backdrop, the company’s standalone India business is expected to deliver double-digit underlying sales growth and high-single-digit volume growth for the quarter. A key highlight is the performance of the non-soap categories, which continue to grow in double digits, positioning GCPL as a volume leader in the Indian FMCG sector. The growth remains broad-based, with future-ready categories showing strong traction.

Indonesia stabilises, GAUM remains strong International operations are showing signs of resilience and recovery: Indonesia: The business has stabilised as the peak of competitive intensity passes. GCPL expects mid-single-digit volume growth in the region, supported by sustained market share gains. GAUM (Africa, USA, Middle East): This segment continues to deliver strong results with double-digit sales growth and high-single-digit volume growth, particularly in the Hair Fashion category. Navigating the commodity storm The latter part of Q4 saw a sharp rise in crude oil and derivative costs. With Brent crude trading between $100–$110 and palm oil at 4,500–4,800 MYR, GCPL anticipates a 6–9 per cent cost hit.

Mitigation strategy: The company plans to offset this through a combination of pricing actions, cost-efficiency programs, and "prudent media optimisation." Silver lining: Interestingly, GCPL notes that elevated costs often lead to "formalization" of demand in categories like household insecticides (burning formats), where consumers shift toward established brands. GCPL FY27 outlook Despite the inflationary pressures, GCPL maintained that it can remain "broadly in line" with its original bottom-line plans for FY27 while stepping up revenue growth. Management remains confident in its procurement strategy, which utilizes multiple geographies to reduce concentration risk. READ | Jubilant Food vs Devyani: This QSR stock can rebound upto 33%, says analyst "The exit trajectory, combined with a favorable base and continued strong domestic execution, positions us well for an acceleration into FY27," the company stated, though it cautioned that a further significant escalation in costs could prompt a reassessment of its plans.

Brokerage’s view on Godrej Consmer Products stock Nomura has maintained ‘Buy’ with an unchanged target of ₹1,525. The brokerage said that innovations over the past few years have seen strong success and expects them to continue on a strong growth trajectory, become large, and create a compounding effect over the medium term. It believes the sharp share price correction over the last month was due to palm oil prices going up and the Street anticipating margin pressures. However, GCPL’s commentary and outlook on maintaining its margins within the normative range should help restore confidence. Analysts also reckon that the correction has not materially altered the stock’s fundamental attractiveness, given management’s strong and confident outlook.