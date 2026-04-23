Godrej Industries zooms 10% in weak mkt; here's why the stock is in demand

Godrej Industries shares surged as much as 10.3 per cent in weak market, hitting an intra-day high of ₹1,042.65 per share on BSE, before paring gains. At 10:17 AM, the stock was trading 5.78 per cent higher at ₹999.35 per share, against the BSE Sensex's decline of 0.58 per cent at 78,061.11.

The rally came after Godrej Industries Group (GIG) announced plans to invest ₹5,000-7,000 crore in its unlisted businesses over the next five years, as the conglomerate targets a group market capitalisation of ₹5 trillion by 2031.