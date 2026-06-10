Silver ETFs slip up to 4%, gold ETFs 3% amid fall in precious metals

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were under selling pressure on Monday, June 10, 2026, tracking a fall in precious metals prices.

At 12:30 PM, among others, HDFC Silver ETF, SBI Silver ETF, Mirae Asset Silver ETF, Kotak Silver ETF, DSP Silver ETF, and Axis Silver ETF were down 4 per cent.

Meanwhile, Gold ETFs were also trading with losses. Axis Gold ETF slipped 3 per cent, followed by LIC MF Gold ETF, Tata Gold ETF, HSBC Gold ETF, Groww Gold ETF, and HDFC Gold ETF, dropping over 2 per cent.

In the international market, Gold fell on Wednesday, as oil prices ‌rose on renewed hostilities between the US and Iran , fuelling concerns about inflation and interest rate hikes. Spot gold was down 1.3 per cent at $4,206.08 per ounce, and Spot silver fell 1.2 per cent to $64.59 per ounce.

“The pullback in both precious metals was driven by a stronger dollar and rising bond yields, which dampened the appeal of these safe-haven assets amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns,” said Gaurav Garg, research analyst, Lemonn markets desk. READ | Major gold ETFs stop high-value inflows: Time to hold, buy or rebalance? Tracking global commodity prices, on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) , gold and silver futures on the MCX also fell. Gold August futures were down 1.5 per cent at ₹1,50,151 per 10 gm, while Silver July futures slipped 1 per cent to trade at ₹2,36,150per kg. Analysts’ view on Gold and Silver ETFs For MCX gold, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich, sees immediate resistance at ₹1,52,000, and a sustained move above this zone is required to strengthen momentum and extend the recovery toward ₹1,54,000-₹1,55,000. On the downside, a decisive break below ₹1,49,500-₹1,49,000 could intensify selling pressure and drag prices toward the ₹1,52,000–₹1,48,000 support region. Overall, the near-term bias remains cautious to negative, with geopolitical uncertainties and broader market volatility continuing to influence price direction.

For MCX Silver, on the upside, immediate resistance is placed at ₹2,38,000–₹2,40,000, and a sustained move above this zone is required to strengthen momentum and trigger a recovery toward ₹2,45,000 and further toward the ₹2,48,000 zone, according to Ponmudi R. He added: On the downside, a decisive break below the ₹2,32,000 support level could intensify selling pressure and drag prices toward the ₹2,28,000–₹2,25,000 region. Overall, the near-term bias remains cautious to negative, with a breakout above key resistance levels needed to improve sentiment and stabilize the structure, while geopolitical developments, safe-haven demand, and broader market volatility continue to influence price direction.