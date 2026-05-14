Gold duty hiked up to 15%: Titan well-placed to weather storm, says Nomura

The government's decision to raise the effective import duty on gold from 6 per cent to 15 per cent — effective May 13, 2026 — is expected to have a manageable impact on Titan Company , even as near-term footfalls and sentiment across the jewellery industry face some pressure, according to Nomura.

The brokerage has maintained a 'Buy' on Titan with an unchanged target price of ₹4,950, based on 60x March 2028 earnings per share (EPS). It forecasts an EPS CAGR of 20 per cent over FY26-29. The stock currently trades at 48x March 2028 EPS.

What changed?

The effective basic customs duty on gold has been raised from 6 per cent — comprising 5 per cent basic customs duty and 1 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) — to 15 per cent, comprising 10 per cent basic customs duty and 5 per cent AIDC. The 9 percentage point increase came shortly after the Prime Minister urged citizens to moderate discretionary gold purchases to conserve foreign exchange reserves.

Industry impact: Nomura expects the 9 per cent duty increase to be largely passed through to consumers. However, the sharp increase — coming on top of gold prices already up approximately 80 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) by Q4 — could soften near-term footfalls and sentiment without materially derailing demand over the medium term. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Investment-led gold purchases such as coins and bars are expected to see the most impact, given the austerity measures called for by the Prime Minister. Daily-wear jewellery could see some impact due to higher price sensitivity, while wedding and diamond jewellery are expected to see negligible to no impact.

Smuggling risk: The sharp duty increase materially widens the arbitrage opportunity, raising the risk of gold smuggling and potentially providing lower-cost gold access to unorganised players. However, Nomura believes that increased regulatory requirements — including mandatory PAN for purchases of ₹2 lakh or more, goods and services tax (GST) compliance for jewellers, and mandatory hallmarking — could limit the sourcing of smuggled gold compared to historical episodes. With higher compliance requirements and larger ticket sizes, buyers are likely to continue preferring trusted, compliant jewellery players over the unorganised trade, which is known for giving lower-than-claimed caratage. One-time inventory gains for the industry Jewellers carrying lower-cost, duty-paid inventory stand to benefit from one-time inventory gains following the duty hike. For Titan, Nomura estimates such gains at ₹500 crore or more — equivalent to the loss it bore when import duty was cut from 15 per cent to 6 per cent in July 2024.

However, the brokerage believes a large part of this gain could be passed on through promotional activity to drive footfalls and customer acquisition. Category-wise impact on Titan: Nomura's category-wise analysis suggests the impact on Titan is relatively contained. The coins segment — currently accounting for 10-15 per cent of sales, up from mid-single digits prior to the gold price surge — could see the most impact. However, the segment operates at low single-digit margins versus average, making charges of approximately 20 per cent for Titan's jewellery business, and lower saliency going forward will be supportive of margin improvement. Daily-wear jewellery, which accounts for 40-50 per cent of Titan's sales, could see some impact, though the company's increasing focus on lightweight jewellery and lower ticket sizes provides a buffer. Wedding jewellery, at 15-20 per cent of sales, is expected to see a negligible impact given its statutory nature, with old gold exchange schemes aiding affordability. Diamond jewellery, at 25-30 per cent of sales, is expected to see no impact given lower direct dependence on gold prices and a relatively affluent customer base.

Lessons from 2013: Titan has navigated this before Nomura draws comfort from Titan's resilience during the 2013 policy tightening under then Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, when the government raised gold import duty from 2 per cent to 10 per cent, discontinued credit on gold imports, introduced the 80:20 rule, and restricted gold coin sales. During that period, Titan maintained a relatively better gold supply than the broader industry — aided by flexibility in sourcing temple gold via banks, its scale and strong banking relationships, and increasing contribution of gold exchange schemes. Smaller players were impacted more severely, leading to market share gains for Titan. While working capital requirements increased due to lower gold-on-lease availability, gross margins remained resilient as the industry maintained pricing discipline.