Gold ETF inflows slow to ₹3,300 crore in October as AMCs suspend FoFs

Investments in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) slowed in October, according to net inflow estimates derived from assets under management (AUM) data. The decline coincided with most asset management companies (AMCs) suspending subscriptions to their gold fund of funds (FoFs) in the second half of the month.

Gold ETFs attracted estimated net investments of about ₹3,300 crore in October. In comparison, inflows were at a seven-month high of ₹4,450 crore in September.

Gold ETFs receive investments through three channels — purchases by investors on stock exchanges, direct unit creation with AMCs for large investments exceeding ₹25 crore, and investments through gold FoFs, which, in turn, invest in the underlying gold ETFs.

Fund houses have suspended fresh subscriptions to gold FoFs following Sebi's direction amid concerns over rising gold imports and pressure on the rupee. Gold ETFs, along with silver ETFs, had seen a sharp surge in investor interest in 2025 amid a strong rally in precious metals. Prices have, however, eased in 2026. The correction has been especially steep in the last two months, with gold prices falling almost 10 per cent in the two-month period ending October 31. In rupee terms, gold prices are currently down 25 per cent from their all-time highs. "Pressures have built up through US Fed rate hike expectations as hotter inflation fears are maintaining a tightening bias. This structural narrative has pushed up US bond yields and kept the US dollar robust, heightening the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold," said N S Ramaswamy, head of commodity, Ventura.