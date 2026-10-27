Gold, Silver ETFs sink up to 53% from 52-week highs; Silver at 11-month low

Gold ETFs, Silver ETFs down up to 53% from 52-week highs

Analysts flag that Gold and Silver prices have been falling recently ahead of the US Fed policy decision and likely projections of future rate hikes.Gold fell more than 4 per cent last week, as the 10-year US Treasury yield approached 5 per cent, increasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money in a note.Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, believes that Gold and Silver futures are attempting to stabilise after last week's sharp sell-off, but the recovery remains fragile."Investors are cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision. The dollar and expectations around future interest rates are likely to determine the next move in bullion," said Subburaj in a note.A stronger US dollar is limiting Gold's recovery as investors await the Federal Reserve's policy decision and fresh US inflation data, he added.Meanwhile, Ponmudi said that the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep rates unchanged at 3.75–4 per cent on Wednesday, while US third-quarter GDP and PCE inflation data due Thursday are likely to shape expectations for December's policy decision.For Gold, the analyst sees immediate support in the $3,970–4,000 zone, followed by $3,900. Ponmudi, however, flags that the near-term bias for Silver remains cautiously bearish, with a sustained move above $54 needed to stabilise prices.According to NSE data, Gold and Silver ETFs have crashed up to 53 per cent from their respective 52-week highs. DSP Silver ETF trades at ₹18.17, down 53.4 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹39 hit on January 29, 2026.Similarly, Kotak Silver ETF, UTI Silver ETF, Axis Silver ETF and Mirae Asset Silver ETF have slumped over 50 per cent each from their respective 52-week highs, shows data.Among others, HDFC Silver ETF, Edelweiss Silver ETF, SBI SILVER ETF and Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund were down in the range of 47-49 per cent from their respective peaks in January.Among Gold ETFs, Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF stands as the top loser, down 26 per cent at ₹135.40 from its 52-week high of ₹184. DSP Gold ETF, Edelweiss Gold ETF, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Mirae Asset Gold ETF and Zerodha Gold ETF were down 21-25 per cent each.