Gold duty hike hits jewellery stocks: Kalyan, Senco Gold fall up to 6%

Jewellery stocks tumble after govt raises gold import duty to 15%

Shares of most jewellery stocks came under pressure on Wednesday after the Centre raised import duties on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent in a bid to curb imports and support the rupee.

The move, analysts said, is expected to increase domestic gold prices further, potentially hurting jewellery demand at a time when prices are already hovering near record highs. They believe higher prices could delay discretionary purchases, especially in the wedding and festive segments, impacting organised jewellery retailers such as Titan Company, The move, analysts said, is expected to increase domestic gold prices further, potentially hurting jewellery demand at a time when prices are already hovering near record highs. They believe higher prices could delay discretionary purchases, especially in the wedding and festive segments, impacting organised jewellery retailers such as Titan Company, Kalyan Jewellers , Senco Gold, and PC Jeweller “The hike in gold import duty comes as a third major shock for jewellery buyers and sellers, after the sharp rally in global gold prices and the depreciation of the Indian rupee,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and chief executive officer of Equinomics Research.

The move, he said, is clearly negative for jewellery stocks. “Although global gold prices have corrected somewhat since the start of the war, domestic gold prices continue to remain near record highs because of rupee weakness,” he added. Elevated prices are likely to hurt consumer demand for gold jewellery, which could weigh on organised players, Chokkalingam cautioned. The government has imposed a 10 per cent basic customs duty along with a 5 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC), taking the effective import tax to 15 per cent. The decision comes amid concerns over rising gold imports, pressure on foreign exchange reserves, and weakness in the rupee.

Analysts said the duty hike could squeeze volumes for jewellers as consumers may postpone purchases due to elevated prices. Notably, India's gold jewellery consumption slumped by 19 per cent year-on-year to 66.1 tonnes in the first quarter of calendar year 2026 (Q1CY26), data by the World Gold Council shows. "The current measures taken by the government will weigh on physical gold buying in the short-to-medium, affecting the margins and revenue of jewellery players," added Krnthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities/ Investors, Chokkalingam suggested, should wait for another 10 per cent correction in jewellery stocks before taking any investment decision.

“The government’s measures may take time to show meaningful impact on the ground. The rupee may stabilise after the import duty hike, but a sharp appreciation looks unlikely. Similarly, global gold prices are also taking time to cool off. Until both these factors improve, the outlook for jewellery stocks is likely to remain subdued,” Chokkalingam said. Gold financing stocks rally Shares of gold loan financing companies, meanwhile, were trading higher as rising gold prices increase the value of collateral, which may support loan growth and improve loan-to-value ratios for players such as Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance. Shares of Muthoot Finance gained 4 per cent intraday, while those of Manappuram Finance and IIFL Finance rallied 3.9 per cent and 7.1 per cent, respectively.