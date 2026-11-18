India's gold imports in the current fiscal could decline to USD 40 billion, down from about USD 72 billion in FY26, as the duty hike has helped slow inbound shipments, a top official said on Wednesday.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said the duty hike effected from May has "slowed down" gold imports "a bit" so far this year, from around USD 60 billion every year. This has also helped manage the trade deficit, he said.

In May, the government had hiked import duty on gold and silver to 15 per cent, from 6 per cent, to contain non-essential imports.

India imported USD 71.98 billion gold in FY26, up from USD 58.01 billion in FY25.