Gold loan book seen crossing ₹30 tn by FY28; MOFSL lists top 6 picks

The gold-loan market has expanded nearly fourfold in five years to ₹18.6 lakh crore as of March 2026, driven by rising gold prices, wider reach and improved lending processes, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services. With only about 8 per cent of household gold estimated to be monetised through the organised loan market, MOFSL sees significant headroom for growth and expects the segment to cross ₹30 trillion by March 2028.

However, it expects competition to weigh on standalone gold-loan NBFCs and has maintained a Neutral stance on the segment. Its top picks include ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Finance and L&T Finance.

In Wednesday’s intraday trade, ICICI Bank was down 1 per cent at ₹1,423, SBI, meanwhile, was down 1.2 per cent at ₹1,020 apiece. Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 1.6 per cent; similarly, AU Small Finance Bank was down 1.4 per cent. Bajaj Finance and L&T Finance were down 1.8 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively, mirroring the broader market trend as Nifty 50 fell 1.1 per cent to 23,786 on Wednesday, while the Sensex declined 1.05 per cent to 76,135, on the heels of surging crude oil prices and higher global bond yields. MOFSL noted that public sector banks continue to command the highest market share in gold loans at 60 per cent as of March 2026, while gold loan NBFCs, continue to gain incremental market share on the back of improved underwriting, efficiency and turn around time.