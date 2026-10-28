Gold loan stress rising: How to avoid a debt trap and manage repayments

Two years ago, Noida-based contractor Jagdeep Sharma (name changed to protect identity) took three personal loans to fund his sister’s wedding. Unable to pay the equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on them, he then pledged his wife’s jewellery to generate cash. But with the gold loan (bullet-repayment plan) up for renewal in November, Sharma is struggling to come up with the amount required to pay even the interest due for rolling over the loan.

Gold loan providers are waking up to this risk. Bajaj Finance has reported repayment delays, while Piramal Finance has raised concerns about industry-wide gold lending to borrowers already overdue on other loans. Borrowers juggling several loans must look beyond meeting the next payment and work out a longer-term plan for clearing their debt.

What’s causing repayment delays Multiple borrowings are a major factor behind the delays. “Some borrowers take a new gold loan to clear an older overdue loan with another lender, thereby shifting the debt without reducing it,” says Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer (CEO), BankBazaar. Many borrowers also turn to gold loans to cover recurring shortfalls in their household budget. “This increases financial stress if the underlying debt burden remains unaddressed,” says Amit Prakash Singh, chief business officer, Urban Money. Small business owners and self-employed borrowers are often unable to make timely repayments due to irregular or weak cash flows from their businesses. In the case of a bullet-repayment plan, the full principal and interest fall due together at maturity. “Many borrowers fail to come up with the larger sum all at once,” says Shetty.

RBI’s rule changes Prior to April 1, 2026, borrowers could simply roll over a bullet loan. From that date, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the tenure of consumption-oriented bullet-repayment gold loans at 12 months. It also made it compulsory to clear the accrued interest before the loan could be renewed. “If borrowers cannot arrange the interest payment, renewal becomes difficult,” says Raoul Kapoor, co-CEO, Andromeda Sales and Distribution. The pledged gold could be auctioned by the lender. The changed rules are meant to encourage greater repayment discipline, but are spelling trouble for some. “They could create short-term cash-flow pressures, particularly for small business owners and borrowers with irregular incomes or multiple existing debts,” says Kapoor.

Expect greater scrutiny Experts believe that if the stress in this segment worsens, lenders could tighten their loan sanction norms. Scrutiny of overall debt, overdue accounts, income stability and repayment capacity may intensify. “Factors such as a borrower’s Cibil score, credit information report, and other bureau-based insights can provide valuable signals regarding credit behaviour and repayment capacity,” says Bhavesh Jain, managing director (MD) and CEO, TransUnion Cibil. Renewals and top-ups may require fresh credit appraisals. Highly indebted or delinquent borrowers may find it harder to obtain credit. “They may receive smaller loan amounts and shorter tenures,” says Shetty. Little is expected to change for borrowers with clean repayment records.

Read the warning signs Watch out for signs that point towards an impending debt trap. “Taking fresh loans or using credit cards to meet existing EMIs or outstanding dues, or to cover routine expenses, are warning signs,” says Harsh Grover, co-founder, LoansJagat. Repeatedly paying only the minimum due on credit cards, missing EMI deadlines or allowing bills to become overdue are other indicators of repayment stress. “Using a large part of the monthly income to service debt, leaving little room for essential expenses or emergencies, is another indicator,” says Singh. A repayment plan that depends on a bonus or uncertain future income is another warning sign, as is delaying one lender’s payment to pay another. Repeatedly renewing short-term loans, extending repayment periods or pledging more assets to keep up with existing repayments also signals stress.