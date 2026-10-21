Gold may test 4,000-mark if oil extends rally; US Fed moves eyed: Kotak Neo

Gold price outlook: If Brent extends rally and feeds into hotter inflation data and firmer Fed hike bets, lifting yields and the dollar, Gold could test $4,000-mark, says Kaynat Chainwala, Kotak Neo.

Gold prices to take cues from oil, yields and US Fed rate hike projections, says Kotak Neo. | Image: Adobe Stock