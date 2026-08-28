Gold monetisation: Manappuram, MCX among Jefferies top stock picks

Manappuram Finance has emerged as Jefferies' preferred play on the growing monetisation of household gold through formal lending channels, as the sustained rally in gold prices in the last one year (up 35 per cent to $4,600 an ounce) has boosted household wealth and created room for further gold-backed borrowing, according to their analysis.

Other potential beneficiaries of higher gold prices, the brokerage said in a recent note coauthored by Mahesh Nandurkar, Jefferies' managing director, Abhinav Sinha and Priyank Shah, include Titan and Kalyan Jewellers, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), and gold lenders such as IIFL Finance and Muthoot.

ALSO READ: Unlock value of existing gold through GMS, says Gem & Jewellery Council The preference for gold-linked plays comes against the backdrop of a sharp increase in the value of gold held by Indian households. Gold prices have stayed above $4,000 an ounce (oz) for about a year, while domestic households are estimated to hold around 25,000 tonnes of the metal, according to Jefferies' estimates.

“The value of these holdings stood at around $3.9 trillion as of March 2026, up nearly $1.9 trillion over the past two years. This compares with around $111 billion worth of gold held by the Reserve Bank of India,” Jefferies said. While gold has traditionally been a dormant store of value for Indian households, the current price upcycle is increasingly turning the asset into a source of liquidity through gold-backed loans, the brokerage believes. A 10 per cent increase in gold prices, according to their calculations, could generate around $400 billion in additional household wealth and support another $20-25 billion in gold loans. "Together, these could provide another 80-100 basis points of tailwind to GDP and spending," Jefferies said.

Gold loans Gold loans, as per the note, were estimated at around $197 billion as of March 2026, having grown nearly 73 per cent in dollar terms over the past two years. They now account for around 7 per cent of total bank and non-bank financial company (NBFC) credit. “The monetisation of household gold through bank and NBFC loans has increased from less than 4 per cent before 2020 to around 5.1 per cent in March 2026. Even so, only around 15 per cent of household gold holdings are estimated to be monetised, assuming a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 65 per cent and factoring in additional lending through unorganised channels,” Nandurkar, Sinha and Shah wrote.

ALSO READ: Titan, Hind Zinc: Angel One decodes charts of Gold-, Silver-related stocks Adding: "This points to significant headroom for further gold monetisation. Gold loans as a proportion of household gold holdings have declined by around 80 basis points from March 2024 levels, as lending has failed to keep pace with the sharp rise in gold prices." A reversal in this trend over the next two years, Jefferies estimates, could result in an 8-10 percentage point increase in the share of gold holdings being monetised, translating into an additional $15-20 billion in gold loans annually. Model portfolio Against this backdrop, Jefferies has added Manappuram as the preferred stock to play the gold monetization theme, funded by modest trims across select lenders. It has also replaced Jindal Stainless with Hindustan Zinc to gain exposure to the silver theme in its India model portfolio.