Sell gold on rallies as rate hike concerns weigh: Mirae Asset Sharekhan

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Praveen Singh, head of commodities at Mirae Asset Sharekhan

On October 14, spot gold slumped to $4073, lowest since October 7, as hot CPI data out of the US spurred rate hike concerns. The metal managed to bounce back Thursday as US treasuries rallied on weakness in tech stocks.

So far in October, the metal has traded in the narrow range of $4066-$4227. At the time of writing, the yellow metal was changing hands at $4150, up 1.1 per cent for the day as lower yields, mixed oil prices and a weaker US Dollar negated the impact of hotter-than-expected US PPI.

Geopolitics and oil: IEA members have agreed to release an additional 100 mb of oil, the outstanding tranche from the target volume agreed upon in March. US President Donald Trump may support a federal tax exemption on diesel. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Tech Mahindra, Infosys lead 300-pt gain in Sensex; SMIDs trade mixed Reuters reported that Trump may ease sanctions on shadow fleet vessels (used for transporting oil and gas from countries like Russia, China and Iran) to reduce global fleet rates. Iran's IRGC has warned that it stands ready to answer renewed US aggression, as conflict before the midterm US election on November 3 is not ruled out.

Iran threatened that it is counting moments before it can attack US warships. Houthis have attacked Saudi airports 20 times in October, in which 17 people were killed, according to the Saudi-Yemen coalition. Ukraine-Russia energy ceasefire is not holding. Ukraine struck a Russian oil refinery on Thursday. Brent oil futures were trading steady around $106 at the time of writing, though WTI crude oil was up more than 3 per cent. Data roundup: US PPI Price Index rose the most in more than four years. PPI final demand was up 1.3 per cent M-o-M (forecast 0.6 per cent, prior 0.4 per cent) in September, while it rose 6.3 per cent Y-o-Y (forecast 5.4 per cent, prior 5.6 per cent). Core PPI increased 0.7 per cent on month (forecast 0.3 per cent, prior 0.2 per cent), while it jumped 5 per cent Y-o-Y (forecast 4.4 per cent, prior 4.8 per cent).

Headline retail sales for September were robust. Sales rose 0.8 per cent M-o-M vs estimate of 0.3 per cent, though sales slowed down from upwardly revised 1.3 per cent growth in August. Retail sales control group was up 0.1 per cent M-o-M, which lagged the estimate of 0.3 per cent and robust 1.2 per cent noted in August. Empire manufacturing surged to 25.5 (forecast 12) -- highest in almost five years-- in August from 7.6 in September. Weekly job report continued to show initial jobless claims remaining at decadal lows. Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook eased from 37.80 to 20.90 in October, Vs the estimate of 28. US PPI report showed that the impact of high energy prices is spreading to other sectors, including core goods. Some parts of the PPI feed through the PCE Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, though elements in this report showed mixed trends.

US CPI report for September turned out to be hotter-than-expected. Headline CPI rose 0.6 per cent M-o-M (forecast 0.6 per cent, prior 0.4 per cent) -- hottest since April, while it was up 3.7 per cent Y-o-Y (forecast 3.6 per cent, prior 3.4 per cent), quickest since June. Core CPI Y-o-Y came in at 2.6 per cent (forecast 2.5 per cent, prior 2.4 per cent), while it rose 0.3 per cent from a month earlier, vs the estimate of 0.2 per cent and prior 0.3 per cent. Central bank watch: China's PBoC will announce its 1-year and 5-year loan prime rate on October 20. It is expected to keep rates unchanged.

The Fed Chair Warsh will participate in a fireside chat with the IMF director Georgieva at IMF's annual gathering in Bangkok on October 16. Fed's two-week blackout period before the October FOMC monetary policy meeting will begin on October 17. The FOMC monetary policy meeting will conclude on October 28. The ECB is expected to hike rates at its December 17 meeting, while the probability of the Bank of England starting to hike rates this year by year-end is 100 per cent. Markets see the BoE hiking rates almost four times by July 2027. The Bank of Japan may hike rates in the early part of 2027 and may hike rates thrice in total next year.

Dollar Index and yields: Decline in precious metals on high CPI and PPI readings out of the US has been somewhat cushioned as US bonds rallied on safe-haven demand as global tech stocks cratered. However, it is to be noted that Nasdaq is down merely 1.5-2 per cent from the record peak reached in the first week of October. At the time of writing, the Dollar Index at 102.09 was down nearly 0.5 per cent. Two-year yields were at 4.75 per cent, down nearly 1 per cent. Yields are down sharply from the cycle high of 4.96 per cent reached on September 29. Similarly, ten-year yields at 4.08 per cent were down 2 per cent for the day.

Fedspeak: Fed commentary has largely been dovish as officials hint at a pause in rate hikes in October to assess data before moving for a rate hike in December. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said more rate hikes are needed but may not be immediately. Chicago Fed President Goolsbee said he finds broad-based inflationary pressure concerning. He added that it is too early to tell whether interest rates are high enough to tame inflationary pressure. Fed rate hike probability: October Fed rate probability stands at 30 per cent, only slightly higher than 20 per cent seen before the release of the CPI and PPI data. Market participants expect the Fed to hike rates 3 more times by July 2027.

Gold ETF and COMEX inventory: Total known global gold ETF holdings stand at 101.09 Moz, up 2.14 Moz YTD. Holdings have risen quite sharply after hitting a cycle low of 96.16 Moz on July 20 in the wake of the Iran conflict. Registered COMEX gold inventory stands at 14.87 Moz, lowest since August 28. Inventory is down 38.6 per cent from the record level of 24.25 Moz seen in April last year, when the tariff war was at its peak. Upcoming data: Major upcoming US data on the card in the near term include September import price Index (October 16), September industrial production (Oct. 16), August TIC flows (October 17), September housing starts (October 20), September pending home sales (Oct. 20) and September Leading Index (October 22).

Out of Europe, September final Eurozone CPI (Oct. 16) and the UK's August job report (Oct. 20) and September CPI and PPI (Oct. 21) will be in focus. China's 3Q GDP, September retail sales, industrial production and property data will be released on October 19. Gold price outlook: Spot gold is facing tremendous selling pressure on rate hike concerns as inflation continues to run hot. Decline in US yields has supported the metal despite hot CPI and PPI data out of the US. However, yields are likely to bounce back as the US economy continues to do well, tech stocks continue to remain on firm ground due to earnings, and oil prices continue to push higher.