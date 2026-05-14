Home / Markets / News / Gold, silver ETF assets near all-time highs after import duty hike

Gold, silver ETF assets near all-time highs after import duty hike

As of May 13, combined AUM of gold and silver ETFs stood at ₹2.9 trn, up about 12% so far this month

gold, silver
premium
Gold and silver ETF assets surged to January 2026 record levels after higher import duties triggered a sharp rally in precious metal prices and trading activity.
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 10:19 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Assets managed by gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have rebounded to the record levels seen in January 2026, with the hike in import duties on the two precious metals a nearly 6 per cent jump in assets under management (AUM) on Wednesday. 
An analysis of AUM data disclosed by fund houses on the Association of Mutual Funds in India’s (Amfi’s) website showed that gold ETF AUM rose nearly 6 per cent to ₹1.9 trillion, while silver ETF AUM climbed around 7 per cent to about ₹95,000 crore on Wednesday. 
As of May 13, the combined AUM of gold and silver ETFs stood at ₹2.9 trillion, up about 12 per cent so far this month. The AUM is at its highest level since January 2026, when it had touched ₹3 trillion. 
The gains in AUM on Wednesday, largely in line with the appreciation in gold and silver ETF prices, suggest that the category saw muted net inflows or outflows despite elevated trading activity in ETF counters. Nippon India Gold ETF, the largest in the category, witnessed trades worth ₹1,362 crore on Wednesday on the NSE, compared with its one-month daily average of around ₹350 crore. In the case of Nippon India Silver ETF, units worth ₹2,000 crore changed hands. 
The surge in gold and silver prices following the import duty hike comes as a relief for commodity ETF investors, many of whom had invested in these schemes for the first time during the last few months of 2025 and in January 2026, when prices of the two precious metals had peaked. However, gold and silver prices corrected sharply in February. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices rally on optimism around India Inc earnings, US-China talks

TVS Motor outlook: Analysts upbeat on strong exports, EVs, premium bikes

Premium

Pace of new product launches, filings key for Cipla's future growth

Gold, silver trade at steep discounts after govt raises import duty

Rupee hits record low before paring losses on bond tax-cut hopes

Topics :Gold ETFssilver ETFsExchange-traded fundsMarket Lensassets under managementImport duty hikeAmfi

First Published: May 14 2026 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story