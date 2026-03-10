Gold, silver ETFs gain up to 4% as precious metals rise amid weak dollar

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw buying on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, tracking a surge in precious metals that was supported by a weaker US dollar.

The US dollar retreated by 0.3 per cent, as its safe-haven appeal softened on speculation that the conflict in West Asia may remain contained. This shift helped cool skyrocketing oil prices and provided a boost to risk assets. While the greenback remained firm in early Asia trade at 157.73 yen and $1.1632 per euro, it pulled back after US President Donald Trump indicated that the military action against Iran was "very complete."

At 10:48 AM, among others, DSP Silver ETF and Axis Silver ETF up 4 per cent each. Similarly, HDFC Silver ETF, Mirae Asset Silver ETF, Axis Silver ETF, and Tata Silver ETF were trading higher by over 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, gold ETFs were trading with mild gains. LIC MF Gold ETF was up 1.16 per cent, Union Gold ETF rose 0.87 per cent. Groww Gold ETF, Tata Gold ETF, Axis Gold ETF, and HDFC Gold ETF were trading higher, ranging between 0.58 per cent and 0.77 per cent. In the international market, spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $5,161.54 per ounce and spot silver rose 1.4 per cent to $88.25 per ounce. Tracking global commodity prices, on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver futures on the MCX also traded higher. Gold April futures were up 1.06 per cent at ₹1,62,000 per 10 gm, while Silver May futures added 3.31 per cent to trade at ₹2,76,000 per kg.

Analysts’ view: “In the short term, it is advisable to avoid buying ETFs, but for the medium term, investors can consider entering,” said Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities. On the outlook for precious metals, Bathini added, “Gold and silver are expected to perform well given the prevailing geopolitical uncertainty.” For MCX gold, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, sees strong buying interest in the ₹1,50,000–₹1,55,000 demand band. A hold above this base, followed by a sustained breakout above ₹1,70,000, may revive momentum toward ₹1,75,000–₹1,80,000, preserving a bullish medium-term view. For silver, Ponmudi said the long-term bullish framework remains intact, with key support placed at ₹2,50,000–₹2,60,000. A sustained hold above this region could trigger a recovery toward ₹2,80,000–₹3,00,000. He added that dips toward strong support zones may offer accumulation opportunities for positional traders, though a decisive break below these levels could accelerate downside pressure.