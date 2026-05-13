Gold, silver ETFs jump up to 7% after import duty hike triggers repricing

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surged more than 5 per cent on Wednesday after the government raised import duties on the two metals to 15 per cent from 6 per cent, triggering a sharp repricing in domestic markets.The Nippon India Mutual Fund’s Gold ETF, the largest scheme in the category, closed 5.7 per cent higher on the NSE. Silver ETFs outperformed further, with prices rising about 7 per cent during the session.The divergence reflected changes in global bullion markets: International gold prices were down 0.52 per cent on Wednesday, while silver gained about 2.19 per cent.