Gold, silver ETFs rally up to 5% as US-Iran ceasefire spurs bullion spike

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw buying on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, tracking a surge in precious metals prices. At 11:30 AM, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Tata Silver ETF, HDFC Silver ETF, Kotak Silver ETF, DSP Silver ETF, Groww Silver ETF, Mirae Asset Silver ETF, and SBI Silver ETF surged over 5 per cent each. Similarly, Axis Silver ETF rallied over 4 per cent.

Meanwhile, gold ETFs were trading higher. Axis Gold ETF gained over 3 per cent, followed by Groww Gold ETF, LIC MF Gold ETF, Tata Gold ETF, and HDFC Gold ETF, up over 2 per cent.

In the international market, spot gold was up ​2.5 per cent at $4,819.25 per ounce. Earlier in the session, bullion rose ​more than 3 per cent. Similarly, spot silver also jumped 5.5 per cent to $76.91 per ounce. Tracking global commodity prices, on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver futures on the MCX also traded higher. Gold June futures were up 2.75 per cent at ₹1,54,425 per 10 gm, while Silver May futures added 6.36 per cent to trade at ₹2,46,052 per kg. Analyst’s view: For MCX gold, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes a sustained move above ₹1,55,000 could revive momentum toward ₹1,58,000–₹1,60,000. On the downside, a decisive break below ₹1,52,000 could extend the decline toward ₹1,50,000 and further toward ₹1,48,000.

For silver, Ponmudi said resistance is placed at ₹2,45,000, and a breakout could push prices toward ₹2,47,000–₹2,50,000. On the downside, a decisive break below ₹2,40,000 may accelerate selling toward the ₹2,36,000–₹2,34,000 range. The overall bias remains positive. Why were gold and silver prices surging? The precious metals were in demand as markets reassessed near-term risks after US President Donald Trump agreed to suspend bombing and attacks on Iran for two weeks, easing fears of energy-driven inflation. The US and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire agreement an hour before Trump's Tuesday deadline of 8 PM local time. Iran agreed to allow safe passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, while Trump said Washington considers Tehran's 10-point plan a workable basis for negotiation.