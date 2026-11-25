Analysts at Kedia Stocks & Commodities Research flag that Gold and Silver prices remain pressured by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and firm expectations of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December."Fed officials Williams and Lisa Cook highlighted persistent inflation concerns and indicated that further monetary tightening may be necessary, strengthening expectations of higher interest rates. Markets are now awaiting US Personal Consumption Expenditures data for further direction on monetary policy," said the brokerage in a note.Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst at Choice Broking says that Gold and Silver continued to exhibit bearish bias owing to strong US dollar as investors awaited key economic data ahead of the US Federal Reserve December meeting."The US Dollar Index remained firm near 103.8 as investors awaited key economic data, including PCE inflation, GDP and jobless claims, amid expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve stance and a possible rate hike," said More in a note.Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money attributes the recent sharp fall in Gold and Silver to a 95 per cent chance of a 25 basis points rate hike in December, as per CME FedWatch indicator. Technically, the analyst flags that Gold and Silver trade in oversold zone."The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the Silver daily chart is near 26 and deeply oversold and the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) gap is widening, so the bounce potential is high but unconfirmed," explains Ponmudi.Adding to the pressure, CME increased margin requirements for gold futures from 5 per cent to 6 per cent and for silver futures from 8 per cent to 9 per cent, potentially raising trading costs and triggering further position adjustments, More added.Technically, Ponmudi sees immediate resistance for Gold around the $3,600-3,630 zone followed by $3,700-3,730. On the downside, the analyst expects support around $3,470-3,500, followed by $3,350-3,380 levels.In case of Silver, Ponmudi expects the bias to remain cautious as long as Silver quotes below $42. He cautions, that a decisive break below $40 could open the door to further downside toward $38.50.