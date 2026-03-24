Meanwhile, silver-linked stocks such as Hindustan Zinc declined 19 per cent and Vedanta 10 per cent during this period.

The fall in gold prices, according to analysts, may actually support jewellery demand in the medium-term, even though it may create short-term pressure for some players.

According to Kranti Bathini, equity strategist, WealthMills Securities, lower gold prices are broadly positive for jewellery retailers as they tend to boost sales volumes. “For jewellery companies, falling gold prices are generally positive because sales tend to improve when prices correct. Lower prices usually support demand and increase volumes, so by and large it is favourable for jewellery retailers,” he said. Meanwhile, precious metals—gold and silver—prices have retreated sharply despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Analysts attribute the correction to a stronger US dollar, shifting rate expectations, and profit booking after a strong rally earlier this year. The decline is now reshaping sentiment around jewellery retailers, gold financiers, and silver-linked metal companies.

From their peaks on January 29, 2026, MCX spot gold has slumped 22 per cent and MCX spot silver dropped 45 per cent. Since the war began on February 27, MCX spot gold prices fell 19 per cent and silver 28 per cent. Kruttika Prabhudesai, research analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said jewellers may report mark-to-market losses because of the abrupt drop in gold prices, but the correction has also triggered more showroom visits as customers rush to buy at lower rates. She added that softer prices would also help retailers replenish inventory with less capital, easing working capital needs.

For gold financiers such as Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance, the outlook, however, is less favourable. The fall in gold prices, Bathini said, is negative in the short-to-medium term for lenders, as lower collateral values can weigh on business prospects. The sharp drop in silver prices, on the other hand, is seen as a near-term negative for companies linked to the metal, especially Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc. “The fall in silver prices is negative for silver-linked companies in the short to medium term. It can impact margins, although we need to wait and watch how long the correction sustains,” Bathini said.