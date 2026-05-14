Gold, silver trade at steep discounts after govt raises import duty

The government late on Tuesday night increased import duty on gold and silver from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. While prices shot up in the domestic market to factor in the increased landed cost of the two precious metals, so did the discount. Gold was quoted at a discount of $200 per ounce on Wednesday, or around ₹6,000 per 10 grams. On Thursday, in the Mumbai market, the discount slipped to $145 per ounce, or ₹4,470 per 10 grams, taking the pure gold price to ₹1,61,349 per 10 grams. Silver, too, was trading at a discount of $6 per ounce on Wednesday, which moderated to $4.6 per ounce, or ₹5,400 per kg, in the domestic market. The white precious metal on Thursday was trading at around ₹2,87,350 per kg.

Duties, including basic customs duty and cess, on silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium bullion now stand at 15 per cent, up from 6 per cent previously. The duty on doré (unrefined gold) has increased to 14.35 per cent from 5.35 per cent, leaving the 0.65 per cent differential between refined gold and doré unchanged. Adarsh Diwe, research consultant at Metal Focus, said, "Some banks/importers who could import at 6 per cent duty just before the new duty structure was announced were selling at a lower price, which sent the market to a steep discount.” He expects the situation may continue for some time.

For almost a month in April, banks were not importing gold despite the renewal of their recognition as nominated banks in mid-April. The Metal Focus report estimates a sharp decline in gold imports in April, dropping to around 10-15 tonnes only. Indian banks, for example, did not import gold in April due to delays in issuing fresh licences and uncertainty around the application of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to gold imports by banks. Banks had remained exempt from GST since 2018, when the current taxation regime was introduced. However, the exemption expired this year, and banks have since been awaiting an extension. The government also stopped renewing licences for importing doré gold. This has only added to the lacklustre imports. Banks have started importing gold since last week or so, paying GST, industry watchers said.

“At present, gold demand has dried up,” said Surendra Mehta, national secretary, Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). Mehta hopes that if gold prices correct, things may normalise. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested citizens to avoid non-essential gold purchases for a year, several jewellers the very next day saw a rush to buy jewellery, fearing stringent measures to cut the gold import bill. A day later, duties were raised. Banks that have their imported gold in transit are stuck because the market price is now at a sharp disparity to their cost. Even before the latest rally in oil prices started pinching the economy, India’s gold and silver import bill had gone up to $84 billion in FY26, which was 12.85 per cent of total imports.