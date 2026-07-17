Gold under pressure on rate hike worries as US-Iran conflict escalates

On July 16, spot gold traded with a bearish bias on high energy price fears stoking rate hike concerns. Sell-off gathered pace as Iran asked Yemen’s Houthis to block the Red Sea routes in case the US attacks Iran's power infrastructure.
The yellow metal, at the time of writing on Thursday night was trading at $3991, down nearly 1.75 per cent for the day. Geopolitics and oil
Yesterday, Iran’s chief negotiator Ghalibaf said that we must use negotiations and diplomacy, which brought a short-lived rebound in the precious metals. However, he maintained that the Hormuz arrangements were vital to the national security and Iran must be prepared for the battle.
At times, friction and differences between Iran’s hardliners and pragmatist leaders become evident, though the regime has been showing a unified front in negotiations.
The US President Trump has told the Congress that the ceasefire is over, and the US has returned to the war.
Reacting to Trump’s warnings to blow Iran’s bridges and powerhouses, IRGC threatened to strike the regional infrastructure. On Thursday, Iran asked its Houthi allies in Yemen, which are yet to join this war, to close the Red Sea oil route if the US strikes Iran’s power network.
Traffic in the Strait of Hormuz
has slowed down drastically pushing the seven-day moving average of crude oil flows, including Iranian supplies, through Wednesday down to about 5.5 million barrels a day, from around 9.4 million barrels a day the previous week, according to Bloomberg calculations based on vessel-tracking data and information from Kpler and Vortexa data. Data roundup:
The US retail sales. matching the estimate, rose 0.2 per cent m-o-m in June (prior upwardly revised 1 per cent); retail sales control group was noted at 0.5 per cent (forecast 0.5 per cent, prior upwardly revised 0.8 per cent). Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook surprised to the upside as the Index surged from 12.5 in June to 41.40 in July -- nearly five-year high. Weekly job data were positive but NAHB housing Index and pending home sales disappointed.
Earlier, the US PPI data fell short on all the four counts as headline June PPI came in at 5.5 per cent Vs the forecast of 6.2 per cent, while the prior data was revised lower from 6.5 per cent to 6 per cent.
US CPI inflation declined in June for the first time in six years as the Index fell 0.4 per cent m-o-m from May. The sharp decline in inflation came on the biggest decline in gasoline prices since 2022; CPI inflation
was up 3.5 per cent y-o-y Vs the forecast of 3.8 per cent and prior 4.2 per cent in May. The Fed Chair’s testimony:
The US Federal Reserve
Chair Warsh, in his first testimony to the US House Financial Services Committee and Senate Banking Committee on July 14 and July 15, respectively, reiterated that price stability is the prime objective of the Central Bank. He dismissed the softer-than-expected June readings as just one data point. He noted that inflation has been above the 2 per cent target of the Federal Reserve for the past sixty-three months.
He sees AI to be inflationary first before it becomes eventually disinflationary.
Warsh reiterated that the balance sheet should be “as small as practicable,” with interest rates serving as the primary policy instrument. The Fed Chair stressed at upholding the Fed’s independence and said that there was no political pressure from the President, which again is bearish for the metal for the time being. Fedspeak:
The Fed Governor Waller, citing elevated core CPI, said Tuesday that the central bank needs to hike rate should inflation remain elevated.
The New York Fed President John Williams said Wednesday that while inflation remains elevated, he believes that it has peaked and should meet the Bank’s target by 2028. He added that current rates are well-positioned. Dollar Index and yields:
The US Dollar Index, buoyed by Warsh's hawkish testimony and Middle East worries, gained on Thursday. At the time of writing this article, the Index was hovering around 100.75, up 0.25 per cent for the day.
Two-year US yields at 4.17 per cent were up 3 bps, so were the ten-year yields at 4.58 per cent. Following softer-than-expected US CPI and PPI reports for June, two-year and ten-year yields have slid 11 bps and 6 bps, respectively, while the Dollar Index is nearly 1 per cent lower than the cycle high of 101.80 reached on June 24. Fed rate hike probability:
Probability of the Fed hiking the rates in December stands at 75 per cent. Implied Overnight rates suggest the Federal Reserve will hike rates 1.15 times at the year-end, while another 0.60 hike can come in April 2027. ETF and COMEX Inventory:
Total known global gold ETF holdings at 96.43 MOz are mired near cycle-low are at the lowest since September 2025. Holdings have declined 2.52 MOz YTD (2.54 per cent) and are down 4.50 MOz (4.45 per cent) since the start of the Iran war.
Registered COMEX gold inventory at 14.77 MOz have slumped to the lowest since October 22, 2024, and are down sharply from record high of 24.25 MOz seen in April 2025. Upcoming data:
Major US data on deck in near term include import and export price indices, housing starts. industrial production and University of Michigan Sentiment and inflations expectations - all slated to be released on July 17, weekly ADP data (July 21) and S&P Global US PMIs (July 24).
Traders will also monitor Eurozone's CPI (July 17), the ECB's monetary policy decision (July 23), Eurozone's S&P PMIs (July 24) and the UK's monthly job report (July 21), CPI (July 22) and PMIs (July 24).
Japan will release its national CPI data on July 24. Outlook gold:
In short term, Warsh's hawkish stance and rate hike worries due to Middle East tensions would keep the shiny metal under pressure, while upside is expected to be limited. Weak ETF flows and relatively firmer risk assets add to the downside pressure. Soft US PPI and CPI data for June are being seen as temporary as oil prices have surged 20 per cent this month.
The Support at $3930 can come under scrutiny in near term, a decisive breach of which will bring the next support at $3850 in focus. The yellow metal needs to take out hurdle at $4050 to challenge the major resistance at $4115/$4200. Near term bias is bearish, though we note that the metal is looking oversold at current levels.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities at Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Views expressed are his own.)