Will equities dominate the next market cycle amid slowdown in Gold?

What is particularly noteworthy is that these cycle lows often coincided with periods when investors strongly favoured defensive assets such as gold. However, as economic conditions improved and risk appetite returned, equities gradually regained leadership. Following the 2008-09 financial crisis, for instance, Indian equities witnessed a strong multi-year recovery while the pace of gold's relative outperformance moderated. A similar pattern was observed after the 2012-13 lows, when equities went on to outperform gold over the subsequent years, resulting in a sustained rise in the ratio. The second chart, which tracks the Nifty/Gold ratio over the last decade, reinforces a similar message. The ratio has fallen from levels above 0.35 in 2024 to nearly 0.15 currently, reflecting the substantial outperformance delivered by gold relative to equities over the last few years. Such extreme readings have historically been rare and tend to emerge when one asset class becomes the dominant market favourite. What is particularly noteworthy is that these cycle lows often coincided with periods when investors strongly favoured defensive assets such as gold. However, as economic conditions improved and risk appetite returned, equities gradually regained leadership.Following the 2008-09 financial crisis, for instance, Indian equities witnessed a strong multi-year recovery while the pace of gold's relative outperformance moderated. A similar pattern was observed after the 2012-13 lows, when equities went on to outperform gold over the subsequent years, resulting in a sustained rise in the ratio.The second chart, which tracks the Nifty/Gold ratio over the last decade, reinforces a similar message. The ratio has fallen from levels above 0.35 in 2024 to nearly 0.15 currently, reflecting the substantial outperformance delivered by gold relative to equities over the last few years. Such extreme readings have historically been rare and tend to emerge when one asset class becomes the dominant market favourite.

The most comparable low, visible on the chart occurred during the COVID-induced market disruption in 2020. During that period, uncertainty drove investors towards defensive assets, pushing the ratio sharply lower. However, as economic activity normalized and growth expectations improved, equities staged a powerful recovery, leading to a sharp rebound in the ratio over the following years. While every market cycle unfolds differently, the historical tendency of these ratios to recover from extreme lows provides an important perspective for investors. Taken together, both charts suggest that the performance gap between gold and equities has widened significantly. Historically, such wide divergences have often emerged near major turning points, where market leadership gradually shifted from gold towards equities. This does not necessarily imply that gold has peaked or that equities are poised for an immediate surge. Rather, it indicates that the current cycle of gold dominance may be entering a mature phase. From a market-cycle perspective, the simultaneous positioning of both the 30-year Nifty/XAUINRG ratio and the 10-year Nifty/Gold ratio near historical extremes is noteworthy. Previous visits to similar zones have often been followed by periods during which equities gradually regained relative strength. While investors should avoid drawing conclusions based solely on historical patterns, the current setup suggests that the balance between defensive and growth-oriented assets may be approaching an important inflection point. For long-term investors, these ratios serve as a reminder that market leadership is rarely permanent. Periods of extreme outperformance by one asset class often lay the groundwork for the next phase of rotation. As gold continues to command investor attention, history suggests it may be worthwhile to closely monitor whether equities are beginning to position themselves for the next leg of the market cycle. *Gold Spot per gram in Indian Rupees (INR). (Disclaimer: This article is by Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities. Views expressed are his own.) The most comparable low, visible on the chart occurred during the COVID-induced market disruption in 2020. During that period, uncertainty drove investors towards defensive assets, pushing the ratio sharply lower.However, as economic activity normalized and growth expectations improved, equities staged a powerful recovery, leading to a sharp rebound in the ratio over the following years. While every market cycle unfolds differently, the historical tendency of these ratios to recover from extreme lows provides an important perspective for investors.Taken together, both charts suggest that the performance gap between gold and equities has widened significantly. Historically, such wide divergences have often emerged near major turning points, where market leadership gradually shifted from gold towards equities. This does not necessarily imply that gold has peaked or that equities are poised for an immediate surge. Rather, it indicates that the current cycle of gold dominance may be entering a mature phase.From a market-cycle perspective, the simultaneous positioning of both the 30-year Nifty/XAUINRG ratio and the 10-year Nifty/Gold ratio near historical extremes is noteworthy.Previous visits to similar zones have often been followed by periods during which equities gradually regained relative strength. While investors should avoid drawing conclusions based solely on historical patterns, the current setup suggests that the balance between defensive and growth-oriented assets may be approaching an important inflection point.For long-term investors, these ratios serve as a reminder that market leadership is rarely permanent. Periods of extreme outperformance by one asset class often lay the groundwork for the next phase of rotation. As gold continues to command investor attention, history suggests it may be worthwhile to closely monitor whether equities are beginning to position themselves for the next leg of the market cycle.*Gold Spot per gram in Indian Rupees (INR).(Disclaimer: This article is by Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

Gold has emerged as one of the strongest-performing asset classes in recent years, benefiting from heightened geopolitical tensions, persistent global uncertainties, central bank accumulation and investor demand for safe-haven assets. As a result, gold has significantly outperformed equities, leading to a sharp decline in both the Nifty/XAUINRG* and Nifty/Gold ratios.These ratios serve as useful tools for tracking the relative performance of equities versus gold. A declining ratio indicates that gold is outperforming equities, while a rising ratio suggests equities are gaining strength relative to gold. More importantly, such ratios often help identify shifts in market leadership and long-term investment cycles.The first chart, which tracks the Nifty/XAUINRG ratio over the last three decades, highlights that the ratio has once again entered a major demand zone between 1.55 and 1.85. Historically, this zone has acted as a floor during several important market cycles. Similar readings were witnessed during the early 1990s, the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis in 2008-09 and again around 2012-13.