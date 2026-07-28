Shares of IDFC First Bank and Prestige Estates have rallied over 50 per cent thus far in the financial year 2026-2027. According to the NSE data, IDFC First Bank surged 50.7 per cent to July month's high of ₹88.70, while Prestige Estates soared 54.5 per cent to a high of ₹1,741. In July so far, IDFC First Bank stock has gained around 9 per cent, and Prestige Estates 6 per cent. Amid the continued rally, both these stocks have seen the formation of a 'Golden Crossover' on the daily charts. The technical term - Golden Crossover - means that the 50-day moving average (DMA) has crossed over the long-term 200-DMA. In general, analysts view this as a positive development, with near-term support levels seen moving higher on charts. On Tuesday, IDFC First Bank quoted with a gain of 1.4 per cent at ₹86.10, and Prestige Estates was up 0.5 per cent at ₹1,652. ALSO READ | Nifty50 spends 100 trading days below 200-DMA, 2nd longest in a decade Given the 'Golden Crossover' development, here's a technical outlook on IDFC First Bank and Prestige Estates by Jatin Gedia - VP, Technical Research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies Pvt Ltd.
IDFC First Bank
Current Market Price: ₹86.1 Likely Target: ₹101 Potential Upside: 17.3%
Jatin Gedia believes that the stock has witnessed a breakout of a five-week consolidation on the upside suggesting resumption of the primary uptrend after a consolidation. Adding that the 50-day moving average (₹76.21) also crossed above the 200-day moving average (₹76.80) after a period of four months, marking a shift in the medium- to long-term outlook from a downtrend to an uptrend. "Going ahead, dips towards these averages should be considered a buying opportunity as they will act as support and attract buying interest. On the upside, the stock can inch higher towards the all-time high of ₹101," says Gedia.
Prestige Estates
Current Market Price: ₹1,652 Likely Target: ₹1,900 Potential Upside: 15%
Prestige Estates has witnessed a brief mean reversion and is now again resuming its primary uptrend, notes the analyst. "The realty space is witnessing a lot of buying interest lately, and Prestige is also witnessing a shift in its medium- to long-term trend which is evident from the fresh Golden Cross on the daily charts," explains Gedia. Going forward, the analyst reckons that dips towards the immediate support around the 50-DMA (₹1,520 levels) should be used as a buying opportunity, with the 200-DMA (₹1,515) used as a trailing stoploss. On the upside, the analyst suggests that the stock can move towards the all-time high levels of ₹1,900. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.