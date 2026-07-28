Jatin Gedia believes that the stock has witnessed a breakout of a five-week consolidation on the upside suggesting resumption of the primary uptrend after a consolidation.Adding that the 50-day moving average (₹76.21) also crossed above the 200-day moving average (₹76.80) after a period of four months, marking a shift in the medium- to long-term outlook from a downtrend to an uptrend."Going ahead, dips towards these averages should be considered a buying opportunity as they will act as support and attract buying interest. On the upside, the stock can inch higher towards the all-time high of ₹101," says Gedia.Current Market Price: ₹1,652Likely Target: ₹1,900Potential Upside: 15%

Prestige Estates has witnessed a brief mean reversion and is now again resuming its primary uptrend, notes the analyst."The realty space is witnessing a lot of buying interest lately, and Prestige is also witnessing a shift in its medium- to long-term trend which is evident from the fresh Golden Cross on the daily charts," explains Gedia.Going forward, the analyst reckons that dips towards the immediate support around the 50-DMA (₹1,520 levels) should be used as a buying opportunity, with the 200-DMA (₹1,515) used as a trailing stoploss. On the upside, the analyst suggests that the stock can move towards the all-time high levels of ₹1,900.Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.