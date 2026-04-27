5 reasons why Goldman Sachs is bullish on Indian steel stocks

Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on Indian metal stocks

Global brokerage Goldman Sachs believes India could be the next global demand growth driver of steel, positioning the country at the centre of the next upcycle, as China’s dominance fades.

In a recent sector report, Goldman Sachs highlighted that “India is driving incremental global steel consumption in the current decade, reminiscent of China from CY05-20,” highlighting a structural shift where India is showcasing a unique distinction of being the only major country in the world that both produces and consumes iron ore.

In this backdrop, Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on India’s ferrous metals space. Its top picks are JSW Steel (Buy; target: ₹1,490) and Shyam Metalics (Buy; ₹1,065), citing growth visibility and business diversification.

The brokerage assigned ‘Neutral’ ratings on Tata Steel (₹210) and Jindal Steel (₹1,335), while it maintained a ‘Sell’ rating on NMDC (₹84), flagging concerns around volume growth and rising competition. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE “With India entering a nation-building phase and global demand leadership shifting, we see Indian steel companies well-positioned to deliver sustained growth and superior returns over the medium to long term,” it said in its report. Here are the five reasons why Goldman Sachs is bullish on Indian metals: Strong and sustained demand growth Goldman expects India’s steel consumption to nearly double to 212 million tonnes by FY32, implying a 6.8 per cent CAGR, driven by infrastructure, urbanisation, and manufacturing growth.

India’s per capita steel consumption reached 102 kg in calendar year 2024, which is just 48 per cent of the global average, indicating significant headroom given the government’s focus on construction and infrastructure. “Among major steel consuming countries, India is the only one where steel consumption has not peaked,” the report said. India emerging as global demand driver The brokerage emphasised that India is now contributing meaningfully to incremental global demand. Between CY20-26, India’s steel consumption is expected to rise by 87 million tonnes, even as global consumption declines. This mirrors China’s earlier industrialisation phase, reinforcing Goldman’s view that India could anchor global steel demand over the next decade.

Structural cost competitiveness Goldman Sachs said India enjoys a durable cost advantage due to domestic iron ore availability and integration. Goldman noted that the country has “consistently the lowest cost of production among the major steel producing regions,” with domestic iron ore priced at a 25-35 per cent discount to global levels. “If we plot the global steel cost curve on 2025 cost at crude steel level for the companies above 3mtpa capacity, Jindal Steel and JSW Steel are in the first quartile of cost curve while Tata Steel (Consolidated) is in the second quartile,” it said, adding “Jindal Steel and JSW Steel are in the first 100 tonnes of global capacity in terms of cost while Tata Steel is in the 375 tonnes of global capacity in terms of cost.”

READ | Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Onesource: Nifty Pharma rallies 3%; details “Only Russian players are more competitive than Jindal Steel and JSW Steel globally. Hence, Indian companies enjoy a structural advantage even in case of severe cyclical downturn in the steel industry,” Goldman Sachs said. Improving profitability and returns outlook The brokerage highlighted that raw material spreads are currently above long-term averages, while profitability is recovering from cyclical lows. Combined with easing credit costs and operating leverage, this sets up a favourable earnings trajectory. Over the long term, Indian steel companies have outperformed global peers in returns over the past two decades, underlining structural strength in the sector.

“We expect Ebitda margin of Indian companies under coverage to improve through to FY28. Besides, operating leverage benefits as companies are ramping up capacity is likely to enable progressive improvement in margins, despite rising coking coal prices,” it said. Goldman Sachs expects average PAT margin for the companies (under coverage) to rise from 2.7 per cent in FY25 to 9.2 per cent on average by FY28, led by Tata Steel, and Jindal Steel. Policy support and favourable market structure Lastly, Goldman Sachs said that in the backdrop of rising global protectionism, which is making steel a more regionalised industry, India benefits from safeguard duties (in place until FY28) that would support domestic pricing.