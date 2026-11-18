Goldman Sachs has upgraded India to 'overweight', with a Nifty target of 28,500 by end-2027, led by 15 per cent earnings growth. Strong domestic demand, robust earnings and decade-low foreign positioning make India an attractive diversifier against the artificial intelligence (AI)-related trade, analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

"Valuations could rise by 7-8 per cent in our bull-case scenario, whereas they could de-rate 10-12 per cent in the bear case. Relative to the MXAPJ ex-tech, India trades close to historical averages, and India’s PEG ratio sits in the middle of the MXAPJ pack," wrote analysts at Goldman Sachs led by Timothy Moe, their co-head of Asia macro research and chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist.

ALSO READ: India's stock market premium faces test from slower growth, tight rates: UBS Within the Asian region, it has raised China H shares to overweight and lowered Taiwan and China A to MW to balance exposure to AI tech hardware. Oil prices, which affect foreign sentiment toward India, however, will be an important factor driving upside or downside risks to our valuation forecast, Moe wrote. As regards the Indian markets, risks look more balanced today versus the 2024 peak, Goldman Sachs said, as MSCI India has de-rated substantially across most measures (next 12-month P/E down from peak levels of 25x), with multiples currently trading close to 10-year averages.

Goldman Sachs Nifty target After a historic peak-to-trough selloff of $64 billion between 2024 and 2026, India received the largest share of foreign inflows within the emerging market (EM) pack during the ‘anti-AI’ rotation in October, Goldman Sachs said. "While the under-positioning has started to bottom out in recent months, funds globally remain extensively under-exposed to India, suggesting ample room for reversal. Outside of South Korea & Taiwan, India will likely see the strongest earnings growth in the region over the next couple of years," Goldman Sachs said. Corporate earnings ALSO READ: India Inc logs best quarterly profit growth in 4 years, lifts market hopes Looking ahead, Goldman Sachs expects MSCI India profits to grow 11 per cent/15 per cent/15 per cent in CY26/27/28, modestly below consensus expectations of 12 per cent/16 per cent/15 per cent.