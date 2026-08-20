Goodluck India share price rallies 8% ahead of 2:1 bonus issue ex-date

Goodluck India bonus share record date: Goodluck India shares extended their winning streak for the third consecutive session on Thursday, rising as much as 8 per cent in intraday trade. The stock opened 2.6 per cent higher at ₹1,385 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and climbed to an intraday high of ₹1,460.50.

The latest rally came a day before the stock turns ex-date for its bonus issue of equity shares.

Over the past three sessions, the stock has gained around 12 per cent. From its March low, which was also its 52-week low, the counter has surged nearly 60 per cent.

So far in 2026, shares of the engineering and metal manufacturing company have risen 37 per cent. As of 11 AM, Goodluck India was trading at ₹1,454, retaining most of its intraday gains, compared with a 0.55 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Goodluck India bonus ex-date, record date According to details available on BSE website, Goodluck India shares will turn ex-bonus on August 21, 2026 (Friday). The board has approved August 21 as the record date for determining eligibility of the shareholders entitled for issuance and allotment of bonus equity shares of the company.

The bonus will be issued in the ratio of 2:1, i.e., 2 (two) bonus equity share (fully paid‐up) of a face value of ₹2 each for every 1 (One) existing equity shares of a face value of ₹2 each. The deemed date of the allotment of bonus shares shall be August 24 (T+1 Day). The said shares will be made available for trading on the BSE and NSE on the next working day of allotment i.e., August 25 (T+2 Day). Goodluck India stock: Technical view Harish Jujarey, AVP equity research at Prithvi Finmart, said that following the recent decline, Gook Luck stock witnessed support around its previous swing low near ₹1,260, which is also close to its 200-day moving average. The stock has shown a decent recovery this week and has gained around 10 per cent.