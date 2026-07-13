Goodluck India shares rally 7% to 52-week high on 2:1 bonus issue move

Bonus issue impact: Shares of Goodluck India zoomed over 7 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high in intraday deals on Monday, July 13, after the company's board announced a 2:1 bonus share issue over the weekend.

Goodluck India share price hit a one-year high of ₹1,672.75 on the BSE, recording an upside of 7.19 per cent against its last closing price of ₹1,560.50. On National Stock Exchange (NSE), the multibagger stock rose 6.8 per cent to 1,672.10, also its new 52-week high.

On BSE, the trading volumes were higher than usual. As of 2.11 pm, 0.47 lakh shares of Goodluck India had exchanged hands compared with the two-week average quantity of 0.15 lakh shares. Meanwhile, on NSE, 7.20 lakh shares of the company were traded.

Despite weakness in the Indian stock market, Goodluck India shares have been on a stellar run this year, rising 53 per cent on a year-to-date basis and 24 per cent in a month. On a longer time frame, the small-cap stock had delivered massive 260 per cent gains in three years and 955 per cent in five years. Goodluck India bonus issue details The company's board on Saturday considered, approved and recommended bonus issue for equity shares in the ratio of 2:1. This means shareholders will receive two shares for every share held as on the record date.