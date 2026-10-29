Google revenue misses estimates despite 25% growth; Alphabet shares fall

Google parent company Alphabet Inc. came up short of Wall Street expectations despite strong revenue growth in its third-quarter results, which sent its stock falling in after-hours trading Wednesday.

The Mountain View, California-based company said its net income was $26.17 billion in the July-September period. That's down from $34.98 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue grew 25 per cent from the same period last year to $127.58 billion, but that was shy of analysts' expectations. Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $127.97 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

The company earned $2.12 per share. Results were impacted by an $8.7 billion loss on equity investments in the quarter. It was not immediately clear if the reported earnings per share are comparable to the analyst estimates, which were around $3.01 per share.