Govt exempts FPIs from tax on G-Sec gains to attract capital inflows

The government has exempted foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from income tax on interest income and capital gains from G-secs, effective retrospectively from April 1 this year, seeking to deepen the government securities market and attract foreign capital. It has promulgated an ordinance, approved by the Union Cabinet and assented to by the President, to amend the Income Tax Act and implement the exemption.

FPIs were previously subject to long-term capital gains tax at 12.5 per cent (plus applicable surcharge and cess) on gains from the sale, transfer, or redemption of G-secs held for more than 12 months. They were also subject to withholding tax at 20 per cent on interest income earned from G-secs. A similar exemption has been extended to the Bank for International Settlements for its investments in G-secs. The exemption is subject to furnishing prescribed information.

The move is part of a broader package of reforms announced by Finance the Ministry to ease investment norms for FPIs and encourage participation in Indian equities. The reforms will reduce operational complexities, expand the investor base, and position India as a more competitive destination for long-term global capital, including from pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds, according to the government. Nehal Sampat, partner at Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, said the ordinance exempts capital gains and interest earned by FPIs from tax effective April 1, 2026, subject to furnishing prescribed information. “Funds and offshore banking units in IFSC, registered as FPIs, may also be eligible for the exemption. Removal of this ‘friction’ may also assist in inclusion of Government securities in global bond indices in a larger way, which could trigger more inflows into India eventually.”

Rajesh H Gandhi, partner at Deloitte India, termed it a welcome move. “This will increase the returns for FPIs from investment in Indian G-secs by 15-20 per cent and improve the delta between returns on investment in Indian sovereign bonds compared to other countries, thereby making India a bit more attractive. This also makes India’s inclusion in the global bond indices more meaningful since tax was the key hindrance to the same. FPIs investing only in Government securities will also be free from any tax compliances such as return filing etc. The move should ease pressure on the rupee over the medium to longer term,” he said.

To further deepen the G-sec market and develop a smoother yield curve, the government has expanded the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) to include new issuances of government securities in 15-year, 30-year, and 40-year tenors, as well as Sovereign Green Bonds in eligible tenors. Under the General Route, three key restrictions on FPI investments in G-secs — short-term investment limit, concentration limit, and security-wise limit — have been removed. The overall quantitative caps remain unchanged and the sub-categories of ‘general’ and ‘long-term’ limits have been merged. In a separate liberalisation, Individual Persons Resident Outside India (PROIs) will now be permitted to invest in equity instruments of listed Indian companies under the Portfolio Investment Scheme — a facility earlier available only to non-resident Indians and overseas citizens of India (OCIs). The investment limit for a single individual PROI has been raised from 5 per cent to 10 per cent of the paid-up capital of any company, while the aggregate limit for all such individual PROIs has been increased to 24 per cent from the current 10 per cent. The change will be implemented through the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026.