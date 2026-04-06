Govt bond yields ease on US-Iran ceasefire hopes; rupee gives up gains

“The Indian rupee appreciated as a retreat in crude oil prices and a resurgence in risk-on sentiment, buoyed by hopes of a de-escalation in Middle East tensions, provided a favourable tailwind,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities.
“Gains in regional peers and proactive measures by the central bank to stifle speculative volatility further bolstered the domestic unit. Looking ahead, market participants will remain attuned to evolving geopolitical headlines and the upcoming RBI monetary policy decision,” Parmar added.
Brent crude oil prices fell to $107 per barrel from $108 in the previous session, while the dollar index slipped below the 100 mark to 99.85 from 100.13. The dollar index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.