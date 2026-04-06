Govt bond yields ease on US-Iran ceasefire hopes; rupee gives up gains

In view of the West Asia conflict, Standard Chartered revised its macro forecast as high energy prices and supply disruptions are likely to weigh on India’s growth-inflation dynamics in FY27. While lowering its GDP growth forecast for FY27 to 6.4 per cent from 7 per cent, the report said, “We maintain our call for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to stay on hold as a rise in inflation is likely to remain well within the mandated inflation band of 2–6 per cent. However, we acknowledge the risk of a 25–50 bps increase in the repo rate if a sustained rise in energy prices.” It assumed an average crude oil price of $90–95 per barrel in FY27.