Govt bond yields rise to four-year high as crude, US Treasury yields weigh

Government bond yields rose on Monday as persistent selling pressure, elevated crude oil prices and firm US Treasury yields weighed on the market. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond rose to 7.48 per cent, its highest level since October 2022, from 7.47 per cent on Friday.

“We might soon touch 7.50 per cent and the yield will then move towards 7.75 per cent,” a dealer at a primary dealership said.

Brent crude futures were trading at $114.93 per barrel, down around 1.8 per cent from Friday’s settlement of $116.72, after touching $117.41 earlier in the session. The pullback followed a rally of more than 6 per cent last week amid concerns over disruptions to Middle East oil supplies. However, crude prices remained elevated amid continuing geopolitical risks.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield has risen 95 basis points over the past year and 90 basis points so far in the current calendar year. It is up 30 basis points in October and 82 basis points since the Iran war began. The five-year government bond yield also rose to 7.21 per cent. It has increased 106 basis points over the past year and 90 basis points so far in the current calendar year. The rupee, meanwhile, remained under pressure, moving between 94.9050 and 95.2650 against the US dollar during the session. It initially strengthened before weakening as dollar demand from importers and concerns over elevated crude prices weighed on the currency. Fading support from inflows linked to the Jio Platforms IPO also added to the pressure.