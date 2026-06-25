Govt mobilises nearly ₹2,100 cr via share sale of state-owned IRFC

The government on Thursday said it has raised around ₹2,100 crore from the share sale of state-owned Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC).

The OFS for IRFC closed with an enthusiastic response from the retail investors, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.

"Combined with the institutional investors, 22.88 crore shares were sold to the minority shareholders over the two trading days for an estimated amount of ₹2,084 crore. We thank all investors for their participation and for reposing their faith in us," he said.

The government decided to exercise the green shoe option on Wednesday, allowing 2 per cent stake dilution in the public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Railway Ministry.