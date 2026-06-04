Govt plans to scrap capital gains tax for FPIs in govt bonds: Report

India plans to scrap capital gains tax on foreign portfolio investments in ​government securities, which could help boost such ​inflows, a source familiar with the matter said on ‌Thursday.

The South Asian nation is looking to attract foreign capital to counteract pressure on its rupee currency, which has weakened more than 5 per cent since the start of the year, squeezed by higher oil prices and foreign portfolio outflows in equities.

The Economic Times newspaper was the first to report Wednesday's cabinet approval of the plan. The finance ministry did not immediately respond to ‌a Reuters email seeking comment.

India's benchmark bond yield eased one basis point to 7.01 per cent in opening trade. It was not immediately clear when the plan will take effect. Foreign investors are subject to a long-term capital gains tax of 12.5 per cent on listed shares and bonds held longer than ​12 months. A withholding tax of 20 per cent they pay on interest earned in ‌government bonds may also be removed, the source said. India stands more or less in line with global ​standards ‌on equity taxation, but is among the few countries that ‌tax non-resident flows into debt, said the source, who sought anonymity as the decision is confidential and not ‌yet made ​public.