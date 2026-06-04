Home / Markets / News / Govt plans to scrap capital gains tax for FPIs in govt bonds: Report

Govt plans to scrap capital gains tax for FPIs in govt bonds: Report

The South Asian nation is looking to attract foreign capital to counteract pressure on its rupee currency, which has weakened more than 5 per cent since the start of the year

The pace of foreign inflows into the government bond market, following the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), has been slower than expected, maintaining yield stability, dealers said.
Foreign investors have maintained net positive flows into ‌Indian government ​debt this ​year, investing a net amount of $1.4 billion | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 9:43 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India plans to scrap capital gains tax on foreign portfolio investments in ​government securities, which could help boost such ​inflows, a source familiar with the matter said on ‌Thursday.
 
The South Asian nation is looking to attract foreign capital to counteract pressure on its rupee currency, which has weakened more than 5 per cent since the start of the year, squeezed by higher oil prices and foreign portfolio outflows in equities.
 
The Economic Times newspaper was the first to report Wednesday's cabinet approval of the plan. The finance ministry did not immediately respond to ‌a Reuters email seeking comment.
 
India's benchmark bond yield eased one basis point to 7.01 per cent in opening trade.
 
It was not immediately clear when the plan will take effect.
 
Foreign investors are subject to a long-term capital gains tax of 12.5 per cent on listed shares and bonds held longer than ​12 months. A withholding tax of 20 per cent they pay on interest earned in ‌government bonds may also be removed, the source said.
 
India stands more or less in line with global ​standards ‌on equity taxation, but is among the few countries that ‌tax non-resident flows into debt, said the source, who sought anonymity as the decision is confidential and not ‌yet made ​public.
 
Foreign investors have ​maintained net positive flows into Indian government debt this year, investing $1.4 billion, but nearly $28 billion has been ‌pulled from ​equity markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Analyst shares Nifty strategy; recommends Apollo Hospitals, Federal Bank

Stocks to buy today: J&K Bank, DMart among top picks by analyst

Adani Total Gas defies sector weakness, rallies 40% amid West Asia crisis

Premium

Cement sector faces margin pressure despite healthy demand growth

IT stocks plunge on renewed AI fears after biggest rally in a year

Topics :Foreign Portfolio InvestorsCapital Gains Tax Capital gains tax reliefforeign investments in India

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story