Govt set to garner record Rs 63,000 crore in dividend from listed PSUs

The dividend will be nearly 50 per cent higher than the previous pre-pandemic high of Rs 42,150 crore in FY14. (See the adjoining charts.) Public-sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions are expected to contribute around Rs 18,000 crore for FY23. That is an increase of 56 per cent over their FY22 contribution of Rs 11,525 crore.

The government’s dividend for FY23 could rise further because a few PSUs such as Gail (India), Hindustan Copper, and Balmer Lawrie are yet to declare their final equity dividend. The dividend for FY23 is thus more than double of what accrued to it for FY19, a pre-pandemic financial year, when it got Rs 29,049 crore from these PSUs.