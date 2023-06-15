Govt set to garner record Rs 63,000 crore in dividend from listed PSUs

The government is expected to net an all-time high equity dividend of Rs 63,056 crore from 67 listed public-sector undertakings (PSUs) for FY23, based on the final dividend proposed so far by these companies for last fiscal year.
The amount is 24.7 per cent higher than the dividend of Rs 50,583 crore the government netted for FY22 from listed PSUs.
The government’s dividend for FY23 could rise further because a few PSUs such as Gail (India), Hindustan Copper, and Balmer Lawrie are yet to declare their final equity dividend. The dividend for FY23 is thus more than double of what accrued to it for FY19, a pre-pandemic financial year, when it got Rs 29,049 crore from these PSUs.
The dividend will be nearly 50 per cent higher than the previous pre-pandemic high of Rs 42,150 crore in FY14. (See the adjoining charts.) Public-sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions are expected to contribute around Rs 18,000 crore for FY23. That is an increase of 56 per cent over their FY22 contribution of Rs 11,525 crore.
Non-financial PSUs such as Coal India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), NTPC, and Power Grid Corp are expected to contribute around Rs 45,000 crore, up 15.4 per cent over the Rs 39,059 crore in the previous year.
The analysis is based on the interim and final equity dividends proposed by listed PSBs for FY23 as reported in their financial results for the fiscal year.
The government’s dividend share is based on its stake in these companies at the end of March every year. For comparison, the 67 listed PSUs are expected to pay a combined equity dividend of Rs 1.02 trillion to all shareholders for FY23, up 20 per cent from the Rs 84,665 crore for FY22.
A good part of this dividend payment for FY23 will show up in the government’s non-tax revenues for FY24. The numbers suggest that the government’s dividend from PSUs would be higher than the Budget Estimates for FY24.
According to the Union Budget for FY24, presented in February this year, the government is expected to earn dividends and profits of Rs 43,000 crore from central non-financial PSUs in FY24. The Budget estimates the dividend and surplus from PSBs, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other financial institutions (FIs) at Rs 48,000 crore for FY24.
In comparison, PSBs, the RBI and FIs have together declared combined dividends/surplus payouts of Rs 1.05 trillion for FY23, which will show in the government accounts for FY24. Last month, the RBI board approved transferring of Rs 87,416 crore as surplus to the Union government for FY23.
A dividend higher than budgeted would help public finances in FY24 and provide the government the firepower to scale up public expenditure in an election year without worrying about breaching the fiscal deficit target.
The bonanza is largely due to a big surge in net profits and dividend pay-out by PSBs such as State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda and Union Bank, and large non-financial PSUs such as Coal India, ONGC, Power Grid, and NTPC.
Coal India is the top dividend contributor in FY23 at Rs 13,550.7 crore, followed by ONGC at Rs 8,335 crore and SBI at Rs 5,740 crore.
The top five contributors are together paying Rs 36,500 crore, accounting for 58 per cent of the government’s dividends from the PSUs for the year.