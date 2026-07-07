Govt to tap full green shoe option on firm demand for Cochin Shipyard OFS

The government has decided to exercise the entire green shoe option in its Offer for Sale (OFS) of Cochin Shipyard Ltd after the issue received an overwhelming response from investors, Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), said in a post on X.

A green shoe option is a provision in an Offer for Sale that allows the seller to offer additional shares - typically 15 per cent - beyond the base issue size if investor demand is strong.

According to Chawla, the Cohin Shipyard OFS was oversubscribed 3.52 times on the first day, prompting the government to exercise its full green shoe option.

"Offer for Sale in Cochin Shipyard Ltd received an overwhelming response from the investors and was oversubscribed 3.52 times on day one. Government has decided to exercise the entire green shoe option. Retail investors and employees get to bid tomorrow on 8th July 2026," Chawla said in the post. Earlier, the government announced plans to sell up to a 5 per cent stake in Cochin Shipyard through the OFS at a floor price of ₹1,400 per share. The issue opened for non-retail investors on Tuesday, while retail investors and employees can bid on Wednesday. The government currently holds a 67.91 per cent stake in Cochin Shipyard, which has a market cap of ₹38,102 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange.