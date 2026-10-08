GQG Partners entities sell 2.91% stake in ITC for ₹9,395 cr in block deal

Entities of GQG Partners sold 36.5 crore shares in ITC in a block deal worth ₹9,395.4 crore on the BSE on Thursday. The shares, amounting to 2.91 per cent of ITC’s total equity, were sold at ₹257.35 apiece. Alliance Witan PLC also sold 16.11 lakh shares, or a 0.01 per cent stake, worth ₹41.5 crore in the block deal.

Fidelity Advisor Series VIII – Fidelity Advisor Overseas Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund and Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte were among the large buyers of these shares.

As of the quarter ended June 30, Goldman Sachs Trust II – Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund held 2.06 per cent and 1.06 per cent stakes, respectively, in ITC.