Grasim rises 5% to 52-week high on strong Q4; analysts back growth roadmap

At 10:29 AM on Thursday, May 21, the stock was trading at ₹3,108 apiece, up 4.61 per cent from its previous close.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹8,011 crore in Q4FY26, up 22 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹6,548 crore in the year-ago period.

MOFSL: Buy | Target price: ₹3,440

Analysts at MOFSL reaffirmed their ‘Buy’ call on Grasim Industries with a target price of ₹3,440, citing strong execution in paints and B2B e-commerce, margin expansion in VSF, and healthy volume growth in chemicals.

MOFSL valued holdings in listed subsidiaries by assigning a 35 per cent discount on its target price for coverage companies, standalone business at 6x FY28E EV/Ebitda, paint business at 2x investments, B2B e-commerce at 1.5x FY28E revenue, and the renewable business at 10x EV/Ebitda.

The brokerage said brand investments, contractor ecosystem expansion, and a premium product mix — accounting for 65 per cent of revenue — continue to strengthen Grasim’s position in the paints business.