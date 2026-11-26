Greaves Cotton share price movement

Share price of Greaves Cotton hit an all-time high of ₹330, soaring 7 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume. In the past seven trading days, the market price of Greaves Cotton surged 45 per cent after Ampere reported strong volume growth with its electric two-wheeler (E2W) volume surpassing full-year FY26 numbers within seven months in FY27.

On Thursday, the stock surpassed its earlier high of ₹319.50 touched in December 2024. In the past four weeks, it zoomed 82 per cent from ₹181.30 as of October 28, 2026.

At 12:23 PM, Greaves Cotton quoted 5 per cent higher at ₹325.30 on the BSE, compared to a 0.56 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter more than doubled, with a combined 26.3 million shares representing 11.28 per cent of Greaves Cotton's total equity, changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Greaves Cotton stock price? ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts; MCX, Nifty near 25,900; metal, FMCG, IT shares shine Greaves Cotton informed the stock exchanges on Thursday that Ampere, the electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility Limited, announced a strategic partnership with CSC Grameen eStore Private Limited to bring its wide range of Electric Scooters to customers in rural and emerging markets. CSC Grameen eStore is the e-commerce arm of the Common Service Centre (CSC) network, promoted by CSC e-Governance Services India Limited under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. Through its network of Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), CSC Grameen eStore will connect customers in rural and emerging markets with Ampere’s electric two-wheeler portfolio and authorised Ampere dealer partners. The partnership begins as a pilot in Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra, Greaves Cotton said.

Greaves Electric Mobility, the electric mobility business of Greaves Cotton, is one of the first companies in India to focus on the evolving market of electric vehicles (EV) and has been among the frontrunners driving EV adoption in the country. On November 20, 2026, Greaves Cotton announced that Ampere continues to accelerate its growth momentum, supported by increasing consumer traction for its products and a growing presence across the Indian electric two-wheeler market. In FY27, until November 15, 2026, Ampere recorded 70,333 VAHAN registrations, surpassing the 61,842 registrations recorded during the entire FY26. This represents 93 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, compared with 36,452 registrations during the corresponding period of FY26. Ampere reached 5th position with a 5.7 per cent share of the E2W market as on November 15, 2026, Greaves Cotton said in an exchange filing.