Greaves Cotton share price movement

Greaves Cotton share price rallied 9 per cent to ₹249.45 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume after Ampere reported strong volume growth with its electric two-wheeler (E2W) volumes surpassing full-year FY26 numbers in just seven months in FY27. In the past week, the stock surged 22 per cent.

Ampere is the electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility Limited (GEML). GEML is the electric mobility business of Greaves Cotton and is one of the first companies in India to focus on the evolving market of electric vehicles (EV), having been among the frontrunners driving EV adoption in the country.

At 09:33 AM on Tuesday, Greaves Cotton was quoting 7 per cent higher at ₹244.25, compared to a 0.10 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹272 on July 14, 2026. The average trading volume at the counter jumped three-fold with a combined 4.8 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. What’s driving Greaves Cotton stock price? Ampere continues to accelerate its growth momentum, supported by increasing consumer traction for its products and a growing presence across the Indian electric two-wheeler market. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty above 25,300; Nifty Bank hits new high In FY27, until November 15, 2026, Ampere recorded 70,333 VAHAN registrations, surpassing the 61,842 registrations recorded during the entire FY26. This represents 93 per cent year-on-year growth, compared with 36,452 registrations during the corresponding period of FY26. Ampere reached 5th position with a 5.7 per cent share of the E2W market as on November 15, 2026, Greaves Cotton said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, in the July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27), Greaves Cotton reported strong 44 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated revenue at ₹1,176 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to ₹73 crore in Q2FY27 up by 43 per cent YoY from ₹51 crore in Q2FY26. EBITDA margins stood at 6.2 per cent, against 6.3 per cent in a year ago quarter. The management said going forward, the company will prioritise margin recovery, operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation. The company remains focused on translating its growth momentum into stronger earnings, improved return ratios and long-term value creation for shareholders.

Greaves Cotton - India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) rating rationale Greaves Cotton's consolidated EBITDA margin moderated in Q1FY27 at both the standalone and consolidated levels, primarily due to higher raw material costs and investments in personnel, technology, and business development initiatives. However, the management implemented price increases across relevant segments and expects to recover the impact of higher input costs from Q2FY27, with more significant benefits expected in the second half (October to March) or H2FY27. The company’s consolidated EBITDA improved in FY26, supported by stronger performance in its core businesses and a reduction in losses at its electric mobility subsidiary, GEML.