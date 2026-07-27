Growth segments to maintain revenue momentum for Tata Consumer Products

JM Financial Research believes that, going ahead, sustained momentum in the growth businesses, a stable international business, and a recovery in domestic volumes should help achieve double-digit revenue growth. This, along with the benefit of price hikes, Y-o-Y moderation in coffee prices (benefiting international margins), operating leverage, and cost-saving programmes, should drive operating profit margin expansion, say analysts led by Mehul Desai of the brokerage. It has an add rating with a target price of ₹1,250.
For ICICI Securities, medium-term growth triggers include an acceleration in the growth portfolio, premiumisation, distribution re-engineering, quick commerce, new product development, and branded penetration gains. Analysts led by Manoj Menon of ICICI Securities believe that margins could benefit from full realisation of recent price hikes, cost efficiencies, and easing coffee costs, supporting 50-70 basis points of operating profit margin expansion in FY27. This would be partly offset by raw material inflation and elevated advertising costs. The brokerage has a buy rating with a target price of ₹1,450.