Growth segments to maintain revenue momentum for Tata Consumer Products

The company's consolidated revenue growth of 12 per cent was in line with brokerage estimates and was driven by 13 per cent volume growth in the India branded business and the scaling up of the growth portfolio. The acceleration in the momentum of the growth businesses continued, and the segment recorded growth of 46 per cent. This segment now accounts for 36 per cent, compared with 31 per cent in FY26.

Within the growth portfolio, Tata Sampann grew 58 per cent, led by pulses, spices, dry fruits and oils. Capital Foods and Organic India saw strong momentum, reporting growth of 40 per cent and 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), respectively, with contributions from both domestic and export markets. The ready-to-drink (RTD) segment's revenue was up 41 per cent and rode on volume growth of 35 per cent. This was led by Tata Gluco Plus, Copper Water and the wellness drink Kombucha. Tata Consumer has guided for 25-30 per cent growth in the Tata Sampann portfolio over the coming quarters.