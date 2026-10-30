Growth uptick, improving margins may help sustain gains for Trent stock

Standalone gross margin was up 121 bps Y-o-Y to 44.5 per cent but down 212 bps sequentially as higher-cost inventory impacted Ebitda margin. Fabric inflation of 15-20 per cent was offset by selective price hikes, operating efficiencies and a better margin mix at Westside. Near-term margin compression may continue but earnings growth will accelerate if inflation levels off and the lagged impact of price hikes comes through. By FY28, earnings growth could be crossing 25 per cent Y-o-Y, even on flat revenue. There are some signs that competition is easing in fashion. This may accelerate LFL growth in Zudio and better margins could drive earnings upgrades. Persistent fabric inflation is a risk.