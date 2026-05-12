Groww shares tank 11% in trade; 24.7 million shares change hands on BSE

Groww block deal: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of Groww, shares tanked 10.5 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹182 per share amid heavy volumes. At 9:39 AM, on BSE, 24.7 million shares changed hands, and on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 426 million shares were traded.

However, Groww’s share price recovered slightly and was trading 4.16 per cent lower at ₹185.6 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.85 per cent at 75,366.08.

According to Bloomberg data, 319.3 million shares or 5.1 per cent of equity were traded in multiple block deals. Reports suggested that private equity investors Peak XV Partners, Sequoia Capital, and Ribbit Capital were likely to offload their holdings in Groww through a block deal worth up to ₹4,750 crore today. The proposed transaction was expected to involve the sale of around 268.4 million shares, representing nearly 4.3 per cent of the company’s total outstanding equity. The floor price for the deal has been set at ₹177 per share.

As of March 2026, Peak XV Partners held a 16.88 per cent stake in the company. Similarly, Sequoia Capital and Ribbit Capital held 1.57 per cent and 6.9 per cent stake, respectively, according to the BSE shareholding pattern. That apart, in Q4, Groww reported an over two-fold growth in profit after tax to ₹686 crore , as compared to ₹309 crore a year ago. Its total income surged 81 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,536 crore in the quarter under review from ₹850 crore in the January-March quarter of 2025. The firm's total transacting users stood at 21.6 million at the end of the March quarter, marking a 25 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Its active user base stood at 16.7 million.

Technical view "Billionbrains Garage Ventures has corrected sharply after facing rejection near ₹220–225 and is now testing the important 185–190 demand zone, which also coincides with the 50 EMA area. Price is still trading above the 100 and 200 EMAs, keeping the broader trend positive, but weak price action and RSI slipping near 40 indicate short-term momentum has turned bearish. The sharp rise in volumes on the decline suggests aggressive profit booking. Fresh entry is advisable only on sustained closing above 190–192 with targets of 205 and 220, while stop loss should be kept at 177. Existing holders can maintain positions with strict stop loss at 177 and watch for support stability around current levels," said Virat Jagad, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza.