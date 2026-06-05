Groww gains 4% after Goldman Sachs buys 1.13 crore shares for ₹210 crore

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, parent company of Groww, shares gained 3.9 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹195.80 per share. The buying on the counter came after on Thursday, Goldman Sachs bought more than 1.13 crore shares of Groww, from venture capital firm Friale for ₹210 crore through an open market transaction.

However, at 10:59 AM, Groww’s share price pared some gains but was up 2.71 per cent at ₹195.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.01 per cent at 74,367.45.

Goldman Sachs, through its affiliate Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, purchased 1,13,43,750 equity shares, representing a 0.18 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-based trading platform, according to block deal data available on the BSE.

The shares were picked up at an average price of ₹185.50 apiece, taking the deal value to ₹210.43 crore. ALSO READ: Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Nifty near 23,400; ₹ jumps post tax exemption announcement for FPIs Meanwhile, Friale offloaded the same number of shares, as per the data. On Monday, markets regulator Sebi approved US-based State Street Global Advisors' (SSGA) proposed stake acquisition in Groww Asset Management (Groww AMC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Billionbrains Garage Ventures. Following the proposed transaction, SSGA will acquire shares in Groww AMC and, upon completion of the deal, will hold voting rights of 4.85 per cent and an economic interest of 22.94 per cent in the fully diluted share capital of the asset manager.